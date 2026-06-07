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WATCH: The World This Week ‘The War: Putin’s View’, Pt. 2

Scott Ritter joins Part 2 of The World This Week from St. Petersburg where he attended the International Economic Forum amid drone attacks on the city from Ukraine. Watch the replay.

Guests:  Scott Ritter. Host: Joe LauriaProducer: Cathy Vogan.
Watch Part 1 with Ray McGovern and Patrick Lawrence.

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2 comments for “WATCH: The World This Week ‘The War: Putin’s View’, Pt. 2

  1. R. Vitalo
    June 7, 2026 at 10:02

    no closed captions and no text alternative. I am deaf.

    Reply
    • Consortiumnews.com
      June 7, 2026 at 12:04

      There is closed captioning, It is activated by the viewer. Click on CC on the lower right of the YouTube frame.

      Reply

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