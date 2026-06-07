WATCH: The World This Week ‘The War: Putin’s View’, Pt. 2

Scott Ritter joins Part 2 of The World This Week from St. Petersburg where he attended the International Economic Forum amid drone attacks on the city from Ukraine. Watch the replay.
Guests: Scott Ritter. Host: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.
Watch Part 1 with Ray McGovern and Patrick Lawrence.
Please Donate to the
Spring Fund Drive!
no closed captions and no text alternative. I am deaf.
There is closed captioning, It is activated by the viewer. Click on CC on the lower right of the YouTube frame.