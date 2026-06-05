Media, Spring Fund Drive

Big Media and Independent Journalism

Big Media depends on big money from big corporations. No wonder that it promotes the corporate agenda and the agendas of governments that serve corporate interests.

Protest at major television news headquarters near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington over the media’s coverage of Gaza, Aug. 11, 2025. (Joe Lauria)

Truly independent media depends on money from small donors. No wonder that it reports from the perspective of the average woman and man against corporate-controlled government agendas at home and abroad.

With the concentration of Big Media in the hands of a few big corporations, and with Big Media supporting the militarist agenda of governments in pursuit of corporate profits, independent media has never been needed more than today, especially as the pursuit of power and profit has given us genocide and the peril of world war in a nuclear age.

Please take a stand and donate today to Consortium News, the longest-running independent media organization on the internet. 

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