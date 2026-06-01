Become a Consortium News Member Today!

Consortium News is asking readers to become members of the first U.S. independent news site on the Web, founded by legendary investigative journalist Bob Parry 31 years ago in 1995.

To show your support for Consortium News and help it survive and expand its reach please join our membership program today to mark 31 years of continuous publication.

Members who contribute $250 will receive a set of four books written by our founding editor, the late Bob Parry, while supplies last!:

Fooling America: How Washington Insiders Twist the Truth and Manufacture the Conventional Wisdom

Lost History: Contras, Cocaine, the Press & ‘Project Truth’

Neck Deep: The Disastrous Presidency of George W. Bush

America’s Stolen Narrative: From Washington and Madison to Nixon, Reagan and the Bushes to Obama

If you donate $300 or more you will receive Bob’s books plus a link to his groundbreaking documentary video for PBS Frontline on the October Surprise.

A donation of $200 will land you American Dispatches: A Parry Reader.

For a donation of $100 you can take your pick of one of the four Bob Parry Books.

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