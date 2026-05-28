‘Show Trial’ of UK Palestine Action Activists in Germany

Two Britons are among the five activists being held in detention and tried in Germany after targeting an Israeli weapons factory last year, report John McEvoy and Karsen Trull.

By John McEvoy and Karsen Trull

Declassified UK

Two British nationals are among five activists who have been forcibly brought into a Stuttgart courtroom by police after statements they wished to read were seized from them. This was the latest escalation in a case that their lawyers have described as a “show trial” and is part of a broader crackdown on those who take direct action for Palestine in Germany as well as in Britain.

Zo Hailu and Crow Tricks, both British citizens based in Berlin, were arrested last September alongside three others from Spain, Ireland, and Germany following an action at an Israeli-owned Elbit Systems facility in Ulm, near Stuttgart, [last September. They are accused of causing €1 million in property damage (e.g., smashing equipment, spray-painting), as part of a protest against arms supplies linked to Gaza.]

They are charged with trespass, destruction of property and membership of a criminal organisation, Palestine Action Germany, under section 129 of the German criminal code. [Palestine Action has been declared a terrorist organisation in Britain.]

Elbit Systems, which has a growing number of factories across Europe, supplies 85 percent of the drones and land-based military equipment used by the Israeli military.

The company’s site in Ulm was recently revealed to have been exporting targeting equipment to Israel by Irish investigative news site The Ditch.

[See: Craig Murray: Palestine Action Terror Ban Was Fabricated]

Ulm 5

Known as the Ulm 5, the activists have been held in pre-trial detention across five separate prisons in south-west Germany for eight months, exceeding Germany’s standard six-month limit.

On May 18, the first day of the trial, without prior warning, the court issued a further 28 hearing dates beyond the 16 originally announced, extending the trial to January 2027.

By the time any verdict is reached, they will have spent sixteen months in prison.

The defence lawyers have argued that the full force of the state is being brought to bear on the defendants because of the nature of their action.

Mimi Tatlow-Golden, mother of co-defendant Daniel Tatlow-Devally, said:

“In March, we expressed our fears that the Ulm 5 would face a show trial. During the hearing on May 11, a defence lawyer also described proceedings as such – a Schauprozess [show trial].”

She said it was time the governments of the defendants

“woke up to these egregious violations against their citizens in an E.U. country. … Once again we call for international trial monitoring to ensure the Ulm 5’s constitutional and human rights are upheld.”

UK Government Silence

So far, the U.K. government has not responded publicly to the case of two of its citizens held in pre-trial detention in a European Union country under harsh conditions.

The mother of Zo Hailu, Nicky Robertson, said treatment had been “extreme,” with Zo “stripped naked on arrest and given an adult nappy to wear for six hours.”

In the U.K., scores of Palestine Action activists associated with a raid on Elbit Systems in Bristol in August 2024 were held in pre-trial detention for over a year, with several of them also engaging in a hunger strike in prison.

The Brize Norton 5, accused of breaking into an Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Gloucestershire and spraying paint into the engines of two Voyager aircraft, are now facing pre-trial detention of around 18 months with their hearing not scheduled until January 2027.

Germany is Israel’s second-largest arms supplier after the United States, and has provided key diplomatic support to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government [throughout its ongoing genocide in Gaza, which the activists are trying to stop.]

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has publicly assured Netanyahu that Germany would find ways for him to visit without facing arrest under a International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant [for alleged crimes against humanity.]

Documents obtained under freedom of information laws also revealed Germany coordinated its International Court of Justice (ICJ) testimony with Israel [in the case brought by Nicaragua to the ICJ accusing Germany of complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.]

Meanwhile, a survey from August 2025 found 65 percent of Germans believed Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza, and 59 percent considered its military action genocide.

Dragged Into Court

On May 21, the Ulm defendants refused to enter the courtroom after statements they wished to read were seized from them.

The statements outlined their reasoning for taking the action, in wanting to disrupt the supply chain of weaponry being sent Israel as it commits genocide in Gaza.

Vi Kovarbasic gripped the chair and refused to stand, and was wheeled in. Daniel Tatlow-Devally, Zo Hailu, Crow Tricks, and Leandra Rollo were carried in by officers holding their arms and legs, still handcuffed.

Nuala Tricks, Crow’s mother, and Nicky Robertson, Zo’s mother, said what had happened was:

“another shocking and disappointing show trial for the Ulm 5. … In peaceful protest at the unfair trial conditions, the five refused to walk into the glass cage – they were wheeled, carried and dragged in, still handcuffed. The morning was dominated by the judge continuing to reject all motions put forward by the defence. … These included the inability to communicate confidentially with their lawyers, defendants not being allowed to sit with their lawyers, and the request for the judge to recuse herself due to her very obvious bias.”

The scenes were witnessed by family members in the public gallery, who have attended all hearings throughout proceedings.

Behind Glass & Handcuffed

The proceedings are being held at Stuttgart-Stammheim, the maximum-security facility associated with West Germany’s terrorism trials of the 1970s.

A freedom of information request revealed that the presiding judge never sought to use a standard courtroom belonging to her own regional court.

Instead, she placed proceedings in a high-security room belonging to the higher regional court without releasing any security assessment.

At every hearing, the five have been brought in while handcuffed and placed in a bulletproof glass cage. The defence has repeatedly argued the set up violates their presumption of innocence and prevents confidential communication with their lawyers.

The defence has also identified what they say are a cascade of constitutional violations: no defence note-taker has been permitted despite German courts producing no verbatim transcript, defendants unable to take their own notes; inadequate simultaneous translation.

On the first day, the presiding judge also refused to grant defence counsel the right to even speak at all. On the second, she granted them the floor – then summarily rejected every single application.

The five have been repeatedly denied bail, despite posing no credible flight risk, and the press has been barred from photographing them until the end of the trial.

The defence has filed motions for recusal of all five judges as a result of the conditions of the trial.

Defence counsel Benjamin Düsberg said the State Security Chamber “continues to reject basic constitutional standards” and that defence lawyers “will not stoop to being party to the sham legitimation of a show trial.”

John McEvoy is chief reporter for Declassified UK. John is an historian and filmmaker whose work focuses on British foreign policy and Latin America. His PhD was on Britain’s Secret Wars in Colombia between 1948 and 2009, and he is currently working on a documentary about Britain’s role in the rise of Augusto Pinochet.

Karsen Trull is the Press Officer at CAGE International, an independent advocacy organisation that focuses on confronting rule of law abuses taking place under UK counter-terrorism strategy.

This article is from Declassified UK.

Views expressed in this article may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

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