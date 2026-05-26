Rape, Assault & Abuse Reflect Israeli Goverment Values

Ann Wright reports on Gaza Flotilla survivors’ accounts of horrifying abuse by Israeli forces — of the same sort suffered by Palestinians without any international official protest.

By Ann Wright

It has been only four days since members of the Gaza flotilla arrived in Istanbul and told of the rape, assaults and abuse they endured from the Israeli military on their sailboats, from security personnel on the prison ship, from civilian police at the Ashdod processing center and from guards at the notoriously abusive Ktzi’ot prison where Palestinian prisoners have given testimony about torture, abuse and humiliation.

Those few days feel like weeks as stories were told by each of the 428 unarmed civilians from 45 countries who were on 50 small sailboats, kidnapped in international waters and taken against their will to a place they did not want to go — Israel — and then subjected to criminal abuse from personnel from a multitude of Israeli security institutions.

This criminal abuse was orchestrated and ordered at the highest level of the Israeli government as evidenced by the statement and actions of Minister of National Security Ben Gvir.

Gvir himself posted footage on a social media platform showing himself gloating as activists from the flotilla were forced to kneel on the floor, blindfolded, roughed up with their hands bound tightly in zipties at the port of Ashdod.

HOLY SHIT BRO ? Israeli minister Ben-Gvir parades kidnapped flotilla activists like captured animals in his sick propaganda circus. No regard for international law. pic.twitter.com/6VmuwlVlFb — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) May 20, 2026

The videos include a clip of Ben-Gvir waving an Israeli flag over the detainees who are hunched-over on the ground with their hands bound and a clip of him smiling and chanting “Am Yisrael Chai” — Hebrew for “The nation of Israel lives” — at a detainee.

Other clips showed detainees being pushed down to the ground, some with their foreheads pressed against the floor, surrounded by armed guards as the Israeli national anthem plays.

Double-Standard in Banning Gvir

Several countries have condemned, in the case of the international Flotilla participants, the same kind of abuse that goes ignored when Israeli security forces commit it against Palestinians.

France has banned Ben-Gvir from entering French territory because of his “unspeakable behavior of taunting Gaza flotilla activists who had been arrested and abused by Israeli police forces.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X on Saturday:

“As of today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory. This decision follows his unspeakable actions towards French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Sumud Flotilla. We cannot tolerate that French nationals can be threatened, intimidated or brutalized in this way—all the more so by a public official.”

Barrot also called for the European Union to sanction Ben Gvir.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the treatment seen in the footage in a post on X, calling the images “unacceptable” and saying it was “inadmissible” that demonstrators, including Italian citizens, were subjected to treatment that “violates human dignity.”

“Italy further demands an apology for the treatment of these demonstrators and for the utter contempt shown toward the explicit requests of the Italian government,” she said, adding that Israel’s ambassador in Rome would also be summoned.

A Global Sumud Flotilla participant just testified from the depths of an Israeli detention center “I was illegally kidnapped by Israel – like 425 other people.” “Handcuffs on my hands and feet. Dragged me. When I couldn’t walk, they dragged me on the ground.” “They hit us.… pic.twitter.com/voewedwuy5 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) May 22, 2026

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea on May 20 called Israel’s actions “way out of line.”

Spain and Ireland also issued statements against Ben Gvir’s “monstrous” and “appalling” behavior.

Even U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration issued a rare criticism of an Israeli official. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called Ben Gvir’s actions “despicable.” Huckabee said the Flotilla was a “stupid stunt,” but that Ben Gvir had “betrayed the dignity of his nation.”

Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing & Theft of Lands

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s disclaimer about Ben Givr’s incitement of violence against Flotilla participants not reflecting the “values” of the state of Israel has been ridiculed around the world as those values are clearly reflected in the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. It is seen in 80 years of Israeli abuse of Palestinians beginning in 1948 with Israeli militia massacres of Palestinians and the theft of land and homes of over 800,000 people in the Nakba or “Catastrophe.”

?Footage reveals a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Gaza containing victims killed by the Israeli army after the hospital was devastated during Israel’s assault.

https://t.co/5XIBzUkEF2 — Ramy Abdu| ???? ???? (@RamAbdu) May 23, 2026

No one has to look far for the “values” of the state of Israel. The values of the state of Israel are the criminal actions documented in excruciating detail in cases brought to the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli army kidnapped 3 Palestinian children from Almghayer village near Ramallah pic.twitter.com/0PHpCiZTZs — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) May 23, 2026

Succession of Criminal Actions

Gaza flotilla participants, both men and women, young and old, endured an endless succession of criminal actions by Israeli state security officials.

Three were shot by Israeli officials.

They were beaten, kicked in all parts of the body, dragged on the floor by the hair, forced to remain kneeling and bent over for hours at a time, beaten when one moved slightly, stripped naked numerous times, sexually assaulted.

Intimidation and humiliation were suffered in various degrees by virtually all of the 428 persons who were kidnapped from their Flotilla boats.

Australian Gaza Flottila aid worker’s first message to her mother after being released from an israeli concentration camp. pic.twitter.com/662OfZpib4 — Israel Exposed (@xIsraelExposedx) May 24, 2026

Within hours of their arrival in Istanbul, Flotilla participants were telling Turkish police investigators and civilian lawyers — one-by-one, boat by boat — what the Israeli security personnel did to them.

These are official statements from participants that will be used in judicial proceedings against the State of Israel.

[A spokesperson of the Israeli prison service told The Guardian in a statement: “The allegations raised are false and entirely without factual basis. All prisoners and detainees are held in accordance with the law, with full regard for their basic rights and under the supervision of professional and trained prison staff. Medical care is provided according to professional medical judgment and in accordance with ministry of health guidelines.”]

The first of many reports describing the treatment of numerous participants was issued on Sunday. Titled “Global Sumud Flotilla Released Horrific, Newly Emerging Testimonies as Survivors Return Home,” it contains descriptions by members of several delegations of Israeli brutality toward flotilla participants:

New Testimonies: Terror Inside the Shipping Containers

As survivors begin speaking to the press upon arrival in their home nations, a shared experience of calculated barbarism — and profound solidarity — is emerging:

— The French Delegation: In a chilling personal testimony, French delegate Meriem Hadjal described being dragged toward a dark shipping container by soldiers multiple times her size.

“I take the first blow. Slaps that knock you out… Everything happens at the level of the head.”

Terrified of being raped, she resisted as a soldier repeatedly touched her, while a second soldier pulled at her chest and pants.

Inside the container, she witnessed a third soldier torturing another volunteer on the ground with a taser.

Another soldier grabbed her by the hair, beating her head while demanding she show her face.

When the container door briefly opened, she recounted,

“what I mainly see on the ground, because I don’t look up, are bloodstains.”

Meriem noted she, along with other detainees, were stripped naked, removing any warm clothes and crammed into splintered containers where they could hear their “comrades, one by one, screaming, because they were being beaten to a pulp.”

— The Polish Delegation: Karim Awad, a medic holding dual Polish and U.K. citizenship, recounted being choked with a torn Palestinian flag by an Israeli soldier.

Awad was subsequently subjected to continuous stompings to the head by six soldiers.

Because he had written “Free Palestine” on his body, he was singled out for multiple strip searches, severe beatings with a hand-held metal detector and having his hair ripped out.

He further revealed that the Israeli forces systematically flooded the floors of the dark shipping containers with cold water every few hours to prevent detainees from sleeping.

— The Greek Delegation: Delegates recounted the boarding of the Kiriakos X, where soldiers used electric shocks and brutal beatings on the crew to force them to identify their captain.

To halt the torture of her crew, the female captain courageously stepped forward to claim responsibility for the boat and volunteers; the Israeli forces responded by shooting her directly in the leg with a rubber bullet. She was wounded and denied proper medical care for days.

— The South African Delegation: Two South African delegates, Ebrahim Peters and Qutb Hendricks, provided powerful testimony detailing how Israeli soldiers explicitly used geopolitical retaliation as a pretext for torture.

Upon discovering the participants’ nationality, soldiers dragged them into an isolated room and launched a targeted physical assault. While beating the volunteers, soldiers explicitly referenced international accountability mechanisms, stating, “You guys want to take us to court? We’ll show you,” referencing South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

— The Belgian & Australian Delegations: Seventy-seven-year-old Belgian delegate Olimpia Dìez Perlines expressed total shock at the sadism of the forces.

Julien Cabral, another Belgian participant noted that soldiers could be heard explicitly saying, “let’s have fun,” as they initiated the violent attacks.

Australian delegate Juliet Lamont provided further harrowing details, confirming she was sexually assaulted “in this kind of torture chamber as five men were bashing me and smashing my face.”

— The Canadian Delegation: Ehab Lotayef, sailing aboard the Canadian Boat to Gaza, was directly asked by Israeli military personnel to assist them with translation, only to be stabbed in the hand by soldiers the moment he attempted to provide that help.

Ko Tinmaung, a Toronto-based Rohingya activist, has been released after more than 96 hours in Israeli detention following Israel’s hijacking of the Global Sumud Flotilla and the abduction of its civilian participants. His testimony is horrifying. He says he was beaten in a dark… pic.twitter.com/AA1daq22R2 — Shafiur Rahman (@shafiur) May 25, 2026

— The Brazilian Delegation: A delegate returning to Brazil, Ariadne Telles, detailed suffering physical and psychological torture. The delegate was subjected to severe sleep deprivation and targeted physical assaults:

“They kicked me on the face, they kicked me on the legs, they zip-tied my hands; I don’t feel my fingers until now.”

Detainees were forced to sit on their knees with their heads pressed to the floor for hours, while captors laughed.

Ann Wright served in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves for 29 years and retired as a colonel. She was also a U.S. diplomat for 16 years and served in U.S. embassies in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, Afghanistan and Mongolia. She is the co-author of Dissent: Voices of Conscience. She has been with the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition since 2010, has been put in Israeli prison twice for attempting to break the illegal Israeli naval blockade on Gaza and has been on segments of flotillas in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2024.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

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