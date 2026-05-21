Consortium News Spring Drive for Détente

Well into our 31st year of publication, Consortium News has its readers to thank for keeping the news organization launched by legendary journalist Robert Parry alive in a time of increasing deception and peril.

Perhaps you imagined the end of the world being something like this: no one knew what the truth was anymore or what was false. Every fact was contested by the politically engaged. Meanwhile the majority of people tuned out the madness to be entertained into oblivion. They heard about wars and rumors of wars. It sounded dangerous. But who could figure it all out?

And then unbeknownst to the many, one or two of these wars coalesced. Regional conflicts expanded to new territories. Nuclear-armed powers increasingly tested each other to the point where ideology, self-interest and resentment clouded the clear thinking needed to avoid the ultimate catastrophe.

Does this sound familiar?

Of course we can’t see the whole picture or know the whole truth. But Consortium News endeavors to put the most important facts in a neutral and historical context, eschewing ideologies that rip people and nations apart. It seeks to present events with a view towards fostering détente among nations.

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