US Sanctions 4 Gaza Flotilla Organizers

The U.S. Treasury’s targeting of the Flotilla campaigners follows Israel’s full-scale attack on the humanitarian mission on Monday and extends Washington’s target list of critics of the genocidal war on Gaza.

By Brett Wilkins

Common Dreams

Palestine defenders decried the Trump administration announcement of U.S. sanctions targeting four nonviolent campaigners involved in the recent humanitarian flotillas that tried to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control “is taking action against four individuals associated with the pro-Hamas flotilla organized by the U.S.-designated Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) that is attempting to access Gaza in support of Hamas.”

The sanctioned individuals are Saif Abu Keshek, a Palestinian with Spanish and Swedish citizenship and PCPA leader who helped organize and lead Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) missions; Jordan-based PCPA President Hisham Abdallah Sulayman Abu Mahfuz; Mohammed Khatib, who is based in Belgium and is the European coordinator for Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network; and Jaldia Abubakra Aueda, Samidoun’s coordinator in Madrid.

The US treasury dept. announces sanctions on four people associated with the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, a civilian initiative aimed at breaking Israel’s illegal and cruel siege on Gaza, as well as alleged Hamas operatives and the head of the Palestinian Scholars Association — Maureen Murphy (@maureenclarem) May 19, 2026

“The pro-terror flotilla attempting to reach Gaza is a ludicrous attempt to undermine President [Donald] Trump’s successful progress toward lasting peace in the region,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “Treasury will continue to sever Hamas’ global financial support networks, no matter where in the world they are.”

There is no substantiated evidence that the Gaza flotillas are linked to Hamas. Meanwhile, United Nations experts, numerous national governments, human rights groups and experts say Israel is perpetrating genocide, apartheid, colonization, occupation and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.