WATCH: Russia Debate — Ritter vs. McGovern

Scott Ritter says Russia will strike command centers in Kiev, as well as German and English factories after Ukrainian attacks cut Russia’s oil exports 20 percent. Ray McGovern disagrees, saying Russia will continue to cautiously avoid hitting Germany or England to prevent a NATO-Russia war.
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Headline on an Arabic language news site today:
“Report: Russian oil flows rebound with major Black Sea port restart”
The article begins with “Russia’s crude oil exports through the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk have risen significantly over the past week after shipping from all docks resumed for the first time since early April.”
At $120 a barrel, thanks to Trump, that ain’t chicken feed. When Trump foolishly attacks Iran yet again, it may go to $150 or one analyst predicts $180. See, it no longer matters that you can’t afford a new car, because now that America is Great Again, you can’t even afford gas.