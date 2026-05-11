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An Armed Robbery of the World’s Energy Supply

A forensic investigation into how Washington leveraged the war in Iran to replace Nord Stream, save the dollar, and establish total command over the world’s fuel from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean. Richard Medhurst reports.

Documentary film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nt1CgQsgpI

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4 comments for “An Armed Robbery of the World’s Energy Supply

  1. Ace thelin
    May 11, 2026 at 18:27

    Medhurst connects the dots. This is the analysis that is missing among those who call themselves anti-imperialist. The empire has recalibrated and Trump is a useful distraction. Thank you Richard Medhurst and consortium news.

    Reply
  2. Robert E Williamson
    May 11, 2026 at 17:17

    This is typical news ever since John Roberts committed himself to his lie comparing free speech and money being the same thing.

    Trump, his corporations, his money and the money of his family and his cult Bros should be frozen until the courts can deal with this Enormous Catastrophe of Trumps self induced Chaos.

    Joe Lauria Can you help? At the SubStack resides This Will Hold a group working to expose election vote tabulation fraud.

    Richard Medhurst has done a magnificent job here with this report.

    SEE: Merrick Garland and the Octopus. – google or thiswillhold.substack.com/p/merrick-garland-and-octopus.

    These folks have asked for help see this article.

    It has been about the oil ever since the 1950’s oil and the deep stater’s of the world banking community wanted to steal oil.

    Reply
  3. Ian Brown
    May 11, 2026 at 17:09

    I’ve heard some logistical critiques of Medhurst’s thesis, but on paper it certainly holds up. Unfortunately, the sense I get is that if true, the Empire is probably going to win because the world doesn’t have time to dump fossil fuel energy and nobody wants to start WWIII by attacking the US.

    We already see how this playing out in myriad ways, but just noticed today that US is now forcing the EU to drop regulations on methane emissions. The US natural gas market share grew so much that they are able to team up with fossil fuel companies to pressure the European Commission to roll back regulation of methane, and presumably other greenhouse gases and pollutants will follow. Letting the US take over their energy market with enthusiastic consent now means the EU will soon have a Trump-style Climate Change stance, helping the world burn even faster.

    Reply
  4. Lois Gagnon
    May 11, 2026 at 16:41

    Who will buy the Pirate State’s oil and gas once the rest of the world is in a global depression? And yes, this level of aggression is sure to spark collective resentment towards the US triggering a violent response. Wall Street and Washington have been flirting with disaster since the end of WW2. We the people need to shut this shit show down before these greedy lunatics spark the end of life on earth.

    Reply

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