WATCH: Inside Iran

Dimitri Lascaris spent 11 days in Iran last month and was the first Westerner to show there was no military base near the school the U.S. struck, killing 168 schoolchildren. Here are four of his films from Iran.

Dimitri Lascaris is a Canadian lawyer, journalist and filmmaker. He spent 11 days in Iran at the end of March while the country was under U.S. and Israeli bombardment. He produced numerous films, four of which we present here.

The first is Dmitri’s visit to the school in Minab that the U.S. bombed on the opening day of the war, killing 175 people, mostly school children. He was the first Western journalist to explore the area next to the school proving that it was no longer an active military base.

The second film is a trip by boat into the Strait of Hormuz.

The third is about the bombing of Gandhi Hospital in Tehran.

The fourth film is a report from the city of Bushehr.