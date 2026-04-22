Hedges Report: Mearsheimer on US Exiting Iran War

As ceasefire talks hang by a thread, rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz reveal a stark reality: escalation could trigger a global economic catastrophe — and the United States may have far less control than it claims.

By Joshua Scheer

ScheerPost

The illusion of control is collapsing.

The story being told to the public is one of control — measured escalation, strategic pressure and a superpower shaping outcomes in a volatile region. The reality is something else entirely.

As the ceasefire deadline approaches, the United States is not dictating terms — it is reacting to them. Iran, through its ability to constrict or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, holds a form of leverage that no amount of rhetoric can override. Oil flows, fertilizer supply chains, shipping routes, and global food systems all run through this narrow corridor. And right now, that corridor is unstable.

What makes this moment especially dangerous is not just the risk of war — but the structure of it.

This is not a chaotic breakdown. It is a system under strain: competing pressures from Israel pushing for continued escalation, economic realities demanding de-escalation, and a U.S. leadership apparatus that appears, at times, unable or unwilling to reconcile the two. The result is a policy environment defined less by strategy than by contradiction.

In this conversation, Professor John Mearsheimer offers a blunt assessment: the United States cannot win an escalatory confrontation with Iran under these conditions. The longer the conflict continues, the more leverage shifts away from Washington and toward Tehran. Meanwhile, the global economy — already weakened — absorbs the shock in real time: energy disruptions, fertilizer shortages, rising food costs and the creeping threat of systemic breakdown.

The war’s original objectives — eliminating Iran’s nuclear capacity, weakening its regional alliances, asserting dominance — remain unmet. In some cases, they have been reversed.

What remains is a narrowing set of options. Escalation risks triggering an economic crisis that could reverberate worldwide. De-escalation requires concessions that Washington — and its allies — have long resisted.

Between those two paths lies a fragile, temporary possibility: a ceasefire that holds just long enough to delay collapse. Whether that window remains open is now the central question — not just for the region, but for the global system itself.