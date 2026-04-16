WATCH: CN Live! – ‘The Pirate State’

A broad overview of U.S. military action in Venezuela, Iran, and Russia reveals a U.S. plan to disable its competitors and corner the world oil market, says a new documentary by Richard Medhurst, who joins CN Live! 8 pm EDT Tonight.



Is the war on Iran just one part of a much broader U.S. strategy involving Venezuela, Greenland, Russia Qatar Iran and Hormuz, all to corner the oil market so that the world, and especially China, becomes dependent on U.S. oil?

British journalist Richard Medhurst thinks so. He has just produced a 34-minute documentary film laying out this scenario. If he is right a lot of analysts – who have declared the U.S. the big loser in its war of aggression against Iran – may have jumped the gun.

Could the U.S. in the long-run come out on top, not with a collapsed empire but one with renewed reach and vigor? Can Trump and his advisers actually be a lot smarter than they look?

After the airing of the full The Pirate State documentary, Richie Medhurst joins CN Live! to discuss it.

Guest: Richard Medhurst. Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.