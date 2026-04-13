Araghchi Says Deal Was ‘Inches Away’

The U.S. and Iran were close to a deal in Islamabad when the Americans shifted the goalposts and walked away, said Iran’s foreign minister.
Iran’s foreign minister said Sunday that the Trump administration’s representatives derailed marathon talks in Pakistan’s capital with maximalist demands, just as the two sides were “inches away” from a preliminary agreement to end the six-week conflict.
“In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S. in good faith to end war,” Abbas Araghchi wrote on social media.
“But when just inches away from ‘Islamabad [Memorandum of Understanding],’ we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned. Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity,” he wrote.
The failed weekend talks marked the second time since February that U.S. negotiators have been accused of sabotaging formal negotiations despite participants believing a deal was within reach.
Oman’s foreign minister, who mediated previous talks, said hours before the U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran on Feb. 28 that “we have already achieved quite a substantial progress in the direction of a deal.”
The Trump administration’s negotiating team, which consisted principally of Vice President J.D. Vance and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, reportedly set down numerous “red lines” during the Islamabad talks this past weekend, including demanding that Iran end all uranium enrichment — which Iran has a right to conduct under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons — and dismantle its major nuclear energy facilities.
“We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms,” Vance told reporters on Sunday. “I think that we were quite flexible.”
President Donald Trump claimed on social media that “the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not.”
Let the US join the inches so that we can have peace!
Shortly after criticizing Pope Leo XIV in a lengthy social media post on Sunday, President Trump shared an apparently A.I.-generated image depicting him as a Jesus-like figure… (NYTimes.com)
Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition is crumbling after the US President shared an image of himself as Jesus Christ, sparking widespread condemnation… (MSN.com)
President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image, apparently of himself as Jesus Christ, on Truth Social Sunday night, sparking outrage… (Newsweek.com)
Donald Trump could publicly enact a perfect impersonation of actor Linda Blair as she portrayed a woman possessed by the devil in the horror film: The Exorcist, – in particular the scene where Blair is in bed and spews pea soup vomit, etc. at the priest there to save her – and his ardent supporters would clap, cheer and groan like trained seals.
Such cult-like insane, dangerous adoration comes to an abrupt halt for Trump cultists when they learn about Donald and Melania Trump’s worst possible nightmare: Amanda Ungaro.
See: (hxxps://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2026/04/11/amanda-ungaro-trump-scandal-on-verge-of-erupting/)
Another slippery move by the United Snakes.