WATCH: The World This Week – ‘Will the War End?’

Chris Hedges joins The World This Week to examine the prospects of a deal to end the war on Iran and to remake the Middle East. Tonight, Saturday 8 pm EDT.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have lost their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

Trump listened to Netanyahu when all of his principal national security advisers told him not to go to war.

Iran then pounded U.S. military bases, U.S.-allied Gulf Arab monarchies and the state of Israel, while absorbing U.S. and Israeli attacks. Most importantly, Iran holds sway over the world economy by controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

Needing a way out of the disaster he has created, Trump desperately sought a ceasefire with Iran in between threatening genocide against it. Holding almost all of the cards, Iran eventually agreed to sit down and talk with Pakistan as mediator.

But Netanyahu, having led Trump into this disaster, wants to keep going to regime change or destruction of Iran. He declared the war was not over and continued bombing Lebanon even though the U.S. agreed initially with Pakistan that the truce included Lebanon. Trump then lied and said Lebanon was not included in the deal.

Iran demands he tell Netanyahu to stop bombing Lebanon otherwise the talks will end. Iran says if Trump can’t get Netanyahu to stop it will prove who controls whom.

Guest: Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who was a New York Times Middle East bureau chief.

Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.