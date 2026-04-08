DAY 40: Netanyahu Says Iran War Is Not Over

The Israeli prime minister said his country’s goals in Iran will be achieved by “agreement or by renewing the war.” Meanwhile, Iran says the U.S. and Israel have repeatedly violated the ceasefire.

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the two-week truce is not “the end of the war” but a “stop on the way to achieving all our goals.”

Netanyahu claimed that Iran “entered the talks beaten and weaker than ever,” while boasting that Israel is “stronger than ever.” He vowed that “there are still goals to be achieved” and Israel will achieve them “either by agreement or by renewing the war.”

According to Iran, Israel and the U.S. have already renewed the war. Tehran said it is preparing a “crushing response” to what it said were repeated violations of the truce.

“The U.S. and Israeli regimes have repeatedly violated the cease-fire,” the government-run Tehran Times said on X. “They should wait for Iran’s crushing response.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the U.S. must choose between the ceasefire or permitting Israel to continue its slaughter in Lebanon.

“The Iran–U.S. cease-fire terms are clear and explicit: The U.S. must choose – ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,” he said on X. “The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.” Araghchi posted the Pakistani prime minister’s statement saying Lebanon was part of the ceasefire.

But Netanyahu disagreed. So far Israel has killed 112 people in Lebanon on Wednesday in the IDF’s biggest bombardment of the country since March 2.

Trump told PBS “everyone knows” Lebanon is not part of ceasefire. “Yeah, they were not included in the deal,” Trump said. “They were not included in the deal. That’ll get taken care of, too. It’s alright.” He said it “part of the deal – everyone knows that” for Israel to continue its war on Lebanon. “That’s a separate skirmish. Okay?”

Reuters reported that Egypt says Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon is a “premeditated intent” to sabotage the truce with Iran.

Tehran says it is ready to bomb Israel again if Tel Aviv’s attacks on Lebanon don’t stop.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander said Iran is readying “a major response” to “the Zionist entity’s brutal crimes in Lebanon” and that the response to will be “severe.”

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Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange.