America’s Moral Suicide

The United States – the cynosure of Western society — has committed moral suicide in Gaza; and the death certificate was issued in Iran, writes Michael Brenner.



By Michael Brenner

Collective suicide always is an ugly business to observe — especially when it’s your own country debasing itself. Yet, we seem unfazed. Indeed, we redouble our acts of inhumanity as if reiteration somehow normalizes the perversity of what we have done.

The systematic insulation of ourselves from the magnitude of our turpitude is all the more remarkable for its requiring the constant filtering of graphic images of odious criminality to which we are accomplices. There may be some faint recognition, subliminally, of our culpability in the diligence with which dissenters and truth-tellers are suppressed and punished.

That repression, an insult to our supposedly hallowed civic principles, is the most immediate price Western societies are paying for this depravity. Other baneful consequences will register down the road. For the disconcerting truth is that the majority of the world sees our sins for what they are, and scorns our gross hypocrisy.

This historic self-mutilation is unique — in two respects. First, It was not provoked by great trauma, humiliation or defeat in some high stakes gamble. Second, the act was not in one neat stroke; rather, the deed was accomplished through a succession of deliberate decisions by three American presidents: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The first provided the precursor in Yemen where the United States was an accomplice in the Saudi-led slaughter of Houthis — a gratuitous collaboration where the sole American justification was a desire to curry favor with the mercurial MBS.

Ethics & Foreign Policy

Morality and international politics do not mix easily. For good reason. War is the distinguishing trait of relations among states. And war is all about killing and maiming other human beings. Of course, war is episodic rather than continuous. But the ubiquity of conflict situations remains the hallmark of inter-state relations. Violence is omnipresent — in mind if not in act.

Yet, we are creatures who have an innate ethical sense — genetic rather than conceptual, albeit we also have the innate capacity to harm others. First, it derives from our awareness that survival as a species in competition with other species conveys a basic solidarity even as we contest with other humans — at times violently. Second, every organized society develops a code of conduct that proscribes a range of disruptive actions: violent attacks foremost among them.

In effect, they extend the instincts/logic of family or tribal identity to an abstract grouping — covering a considerable genetic range. Social morality in concept and doctrine derives from those elementary facts of collective life.



At the international level, there is no equivalent authoritative government, organized society or — above all — communal sentiment. Hence, the logic of realpolitik predominates. It is structurally determined whatever the proximate reasons for any particular war might be. Still, war as much as peace at any given time is a function of circumstances.

War is a social phenomenon — not the expression of humans’ innate penchant for violent combat. The international disorder is not tantamount to a state of anarchy; violent encounters do not occur in the manner of collisions among billiard balls after the break.



So, how does morality/ethics enter into the picture?

The moral standard applicable to political affairs is different from that applicable to individual behavior. The latter entails ultimate ends and abstract norms. The former gives place only to an “ethic of responsibility” — as Max Weber explained.

No Ten Commandments or their counterpart in other religious traditions exists as an appropriate benchmark for appraising good or bad conduct — certainly not of the collectivities (states) which are the protagonists.

Violent actions taken against other societies usually are felt as requiring a justification. Not always, of course. At the extreme, there were the Huns, the Mongols, Timur, the Nazis who launched wars and committed atrocities because they felt like it or for self-glorification.

For others, conquest was its own justification. Implicit in imperial expansion has stemmed from the notion that superiority itself endows conquest with rightness. For still others, the flame of ideology — religious zealotry, ethnic/tribal passionate nationalism — incites organized violence aimed at propagation of the TRUTH or to fulfill DESTINY.

The more autocratic the ruler, the less accountable he or she is, the less need there is for justification. Therefore, the spread of literacy and the heightening of awareness among the mass (or some substantial segment of it) makes legitimation increasingly important. Popular democracy made it an imperative.

That need has proven less of a hindrance to war-making than Immanuel Kant, among others, presumed. However, justification of war does, as a consequence, draw upon some moral imagery. Where necessity is less than self-evident, i.e. where defense of the native territory is not at issue, warring needs to be legitimated as “right.”



A closely related, even more acute requirement, is to pursue war in a manner that conforms to a society’s generalized ethical standards. That has several aspects.

There should be a persuasive explanation of why the country has to go to war — that is one. Non-violent means of resolving the underlying conflicts should be pursued until proven futile — that is two. The minimum requisite force should be used – that is three. Enemy troops should be treated humanely in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and norms of the society — that is four. Non-combatants (civilians) should be spared the dangers of combat whenever reasonably possible. That is five.

Here is where the question of war and morality gets interesting. For most of history, wars were fought between armies composed of warrior castes, “professionals” and volunteers. They were limited in space and time. Battles were intermittent.

Civilians suffered mainly from two causes: the disruption of normal civil life and plunder. That changed with the advent of total war wherein the resources of entire societies (human and economic) were mobilized to fight prolonged wars. The inner logic of that circumstance made production sites and whole cities targets.

Airplanes created the means to attack them on a massive scale. Thus: Rotterdam, Coventry, Hamburg, Dresden, the fire-bombing of Tokyo and ultimately Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There was not any appreciable moral outrage about the resulting indiscriminate murder of hundreds of thousands of civilians. Total war itself implied the highest stakes; therefore, everything goes.

The experience of World War II did not bury the idea that there were “civilized” standards of war which should be observed. The United States and other Western countries, in particular, continued to enunciate principles that forbade the committing of atrocities against individual civilians or defenseless prisoners.

That code presumes that an identifiable soldier is in a position to decide whether or not to harm a vulnerable individual on the other side. In modern war, however, the “other side” most often is not visible and the individual on our side does not have much discretion over how to act.

Where those conditions do not obtain, ethical rules can still be applied: e.g. in the wake of the My Lai massacre in Vietnam — however belatedly. Admittedly, many atrocities are not acknowledged or they are covered-up. (By the way, the officer who composed the first draft of the initial My Lai whitewash for the U.S. Army was then Major Colin Powell — he of “aluminum tubes” infamy).



Overall, there has been a loosening of ethical standards and less inclination to enforce them. That trend, in the U.S., has been greatly accentuated by the War On Terror.

It has something to do with the level of emotion (the thirst for revenge in the wake of 9/11), the nature of counter-insurgency warfare, a heightened sense of vulnerability, the end of the draft and the professionalization of the armed forces, the widespread use of poorly controlled “contractors” i.e. mercenaries, and an inattentive public absorbed with their private lives.

Torture was declared the official policy of the United States government and ordered from the White House. It was widely carried out not just at Guantanamo and the “black sites” but in the field as well albeit with far less attention. Round-ups and detention of suspect populations were commonplace in Afghanistan. They again were done in Iraq, and in Syria by our local allies with American backing. Abuse of civilians in “search-and-capture/destroy” missions have been frequent and remained so in Afghanistan until the very end.

Most serious are the enormous civilian casualties caused by American airstrikes and artillery barrages. Some, those resulting from attacks on compounds or groups of persons by drones and planes acting blindly or at the request of local parties with their own agenda (the Kunduz hospital massacre), are specific enough to involve individual victims and individual perpetrators. Not a single one has been identified and held accountable. Far more consequential are the attacks on population centers a la World War II.



The initial assault on Iraq, “Shock & Awe,” killed thousands of Iraqis. The 2004 “liberation” of Falluja killed an estimated few hundreds. (Leaving aside wounded in both cases). The “liberation” of Mosul and Raqqa entailed massive firepower; 50,000 bombs or artillery shells landed on Raqqa alone and 90 percent of the city’s buildings were destroyed. No water, no electricity, little food.

Untold thousands died as a direct result. Estimates by neutral, knowledgeable sources suggest deaths upwards of 10,000 to 20,000. Many buried in the rubble, as in Gaza. The United States government denies these figures; its long delayed, ever-changing number is fewer than 500.

One per every 100 shells or 500-pound bombs. These are lies, of course – calculated lies. Then came Yemen, a pitstop on the way to the Hell of Gaza. There, estimates by reliable international bodies put casualties on a rough par, if not greater, with those in Palestine.

Tally

-Deaths: 380,000 U.N. estimate

-70 percent children under 5 (275,000)

-150,000+ from violence (2014–2021) U.N.

-85,000 children died from starvation (2015–2018) Save the Children

-2.3 million children acutely malnourished and nearly 400,000 children under 5 at imminent risk of death. (2016–2021) according to UNICEF and WHO

-24,600+ killed by air raids

-4 million people (1.4 million children) cumulatively displaced (2015–2020)



The discrepancy between the nominal dedication to observing humane standards of war, on the one hand, and the realities of methods, arms and aims, on the other, has made lying, deception and hypocrisy the norm. Self-interested parties accept that. The public sublimates it. The racists and neo-Fascists who go berserk at Trump rallies celebrate it.

Militant Evangelical Christians — who compose a significant segment of the MAGA movement, and exert influence across the political spectrum — are particularly exposed to criticism that their avowed religious principles are at war with their bellicose promotion of violent actions. It stems directly from the contradiction between the pronouncements of Jesus and the realities of the profane world. They are among the most bellicose, unstinting supporters of Israel and all its misdeeds.

For most, it is the Book of Revelation, authored by the bizarre John of Patmos — the Christian Jew fleeing Roman authorities in Jerusalem after suppression of the great revolt — who is their moral guide. He painted grotesque forms the Armageddon would take when Jesus returns to pass final judgement. He offered no date but set a crucial precondition: the Jewish people would reoccupy the lands of Moses.

Then, they — and the rest of humanity — would be presented with a last chance to pronounce their belief in Jesus the Saviour and Son of God. That is why so many of the Christian fundamentalists are such fervent supporters of Israel no matter how odious their acts in treating the Palestinians in disregard of Jesus’ teaching and simple human decency.

This creed derives from Augustine’s sophistic formulation of Christian ethics: “What is here required is not a bodily action, but an inward disposition. The sacred seat of virtue is the heart.”

Hence, a faithful Christian, pure of heart, can kill and main at will while remaining in a “state of Grace,” if the end is virtuous and betters the condition of the Christian community or the Church that guides/protects it. In short, it is wrong to run a sword through your neighbor for denting your car with his lawnmower, but it’s okay to “praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.”

It’s a formulation that, for nearly 2,000 years, has well served both heads of state and the institution that claims to carry forth the revelation of a Prophet who preached against it.

Augustine asserted that peacefulness in the face of a grave wrong that could only be stopped by violence would be a sin. Defense of oneself or others could be a necessity, especially when authorized by a legitimate authority (the Church and those secular powers it has blessed).

They who have waged war in obedience to the Divine command, or in conformity with His laws, have represented in their persons the public justice or the wisdom of government, and in this capacity have put to death wicked men; such persons have by no means violated the commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.



While not breaking down the conditions necessary for war to be just, Augustine nonetheless originated the very phrase itself in his work The City of God: Augustine’s sophistry should be understood in the context of his time and circumstances (circa 400 AD) when the Christian Church, now the official religion of the Roman Empire, engaged in a struggle to establish total dominion by snuffing out all non-believers: the Gnostics above all, the pagan sects and the stubbornly skeptical Hebrews.



(Christ’s admonition to “render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s,” Matthew 22:15-22, had been predicated on the belief that the Day of Judgment was on the horizon. Its indefinite postponement left Christians in a quandary.

The message of harmony and peace leading to eternal redemption could only be reconciled with war and violence by ingenious semantic gymnastics. It took four centuries for the nimble mind of Augustine to come up with the formula we call “just war theory.”

The popular, conventional interpretation is that “he believed that the only just reason to go to war was the desire for peace. We do not seek peace in order to be at war, but we go to war that we may have peace. Be peaceful, therefore, in warring, so that you may vanquish those whom you war against, and bring them to the prosperity of peace” — come to Jesus.

In effect a recasting of Augustine as Woodrow Wilson. Its fuller meanings provide the basis for Christian rulers, and the Church itself, to distance themselves from Christ’s preaching while preserving an untroubled conscience. Augustine held that, while individuals should not resort immediately to violence, God has given the sword to government for good reason, based upon Romans 13:4.

In Contra Faustum Manichaeum book 22 sections 69–76, Augustine argues that Christians, as part of a government, need not be ashamed of protecting peace and punishing wickedness when forced to do so by a government. Augustine asserted that this was a personal, philosophical statement.)

The remorseless eight-year Saudi bombing of the Houthis of Yemen that turned the country into a literal shooting gallery could not have happen without the direct, tangible participation of the Pentagon. Americans flew the refueling planes without which the Saudi air force could not reach their targets on two-way missions.

The Obama government provided the detailed electronic intelligence critical to the mission. American military personnel sat in the very command rooms from which the operations were conducted. In addition, Washington provided unqualified diplomatic cover and justification. This policy was inaugurated by Obama, continued by Trump – and then reaffirmed by Biden. In legal terms, we are an accessory before, during and after the fact of the Saudi crimes in Yemen.

The United States shares with Israel the dishonor of resurrecting the ancient practice of killing the enemy’s leader — often in the guise of an invitation to a sit-down with the Kushner-Witkoff tandem or a Jerusalem vetted “mediator.”

“Decapitation” by various means in various circumstances has been integral to the U.S. program of drone killings in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Mali and other countries — thereby, going a long way toward establishing the de facto legitimacy of extra-judicial murder as a standard foreign policy tactic.



(In the United States, it is accepted as such. Indeed, it is praised by many commandos of the War on Terror as Obama’s one worthy contribution to the WOT since it risks no U.S. casualties — thereby, making prosecution of the War more palatable to the public. Targeted assassination is now in the playbook.



The Israelis inaugurated it, brought it to an unprecedented level and refined it; we emulate the Israelis e.g. the C.I.A. attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin by drones programmed and guided by American officers. Others will follow. U.S. influence in setting fashions, including placing the American seal of approval on Israel’s depredations, means that inhibition will weaken most everywhere and the range of individuals targeted will expand. Hence, Iran, Lebanon and Syria.)



The practice of knocking-off the enemy’s chief has deep historical roots. In the age of kings and emperors, it was tempting to think of decapitating the opposition. Normally, it was a vain hope, though. They were out of reach. Also, there was always some inhibition since the prospect of retaliation in kind was unappealing.

There was opportunity when a valiant leader took the field at the head of his troops – as did Alexander as well as several others. The annals are replete with tales of armies breaking and running when their champion was killed or incapacitated.



In modern warfare, it is generally felt that no one leader is indispensable – certainly not generals. Think of Afghanistan, where the parade of American commanders numbered 18, not due to attrition but rather to an odd ritual of rotation. Anyway, it has been a totally irrelevant factor – like whoever is manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Robots would have done as well — or as badly. (In World War II, political leaders of extraordinary stature could make a difference: Hitler, Stalin, Roosevelt, Churchill — so did generals, especially German and Soviet commanders. Multiple assassinations as a method for thinning the enemies’ leadership ranks is something new.

This novel notion has emerged from the endless cogitations on how to suppress insurgent movements, especially jihadist ones of the Islamic persuasion. Its net effectiveness is unmeasurable to date. It is fair to say that never before in the annals of warfare has a fighting force been found to have so many (nominal) commanders and sub-commanders, treasurers and propaganda chiefs as recorded on kill lists.

(America’s moral compass works in odd and mysterious ways.

The ultimate paradox: were our paleolithic ancestors transported into the present, they would be amazed not only by our technological marvels and material abundance; they also would be amazed by the ease with which we murder each other en masse.)

Morality still counts for the American public — or, at least, the appearance of morality. It does even as the country has committed to playing the game of power politics most everybody else does, even as it has committed to a strategy of global dominance — by means violent and coercive as well as pacific.

They remain wedded to the belief that we are a moral people who compose a moral nation which follows the course of righteousness in the world. “When conquer we must, for our cause it is just; let this be our motto: In God is our trust.”

Some acknowledge a few minor deviations; most do not go even that far. Hiroshima/Nagasaki? “We had no choice — it was them or us (hundreds of thousands G.I. casualties on the Honshu plain.)” Vietnam? Erase it from the national memory book.

The illegal invasion of Iraq or 9/11 — “we were misinformed.” Guantanamo? Torture? “We have to protect ourselves.” Raqqa? “Who’s he?” Yemen genocide? “Wasn’t the Boston bombing also genocide?” Imperialism? “We’re surrounded by enemies trying to do us in: Russia, Iran, North Korea, China, Venezuela, Pakistan, Mexico, Honduras” (check your daily news source for fresh additions to the list).

GAZA: ultimate destination point of a coarsening of sensibilities about others, the recrudescence of rude racism, the depersonalization of warfare and the corruption and mindlessness of leaders who allow themselves to act as the enablers and instruments of frenzied fanatics who find inspiration for pure evil in the most grisly pages of the Old Testament.

“Indeed the idols I have loved so long;

Have done my record in men’s eyes much wrong,

Have drowned my honor in a shallow cup,

And sold my reputation for a song”

Michael Brenner is professor emeritus of international affairs at the University of Pittsburgh and a fellow of the Center for Transatlantic Relations at SAIS/Johns Hopkins.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.