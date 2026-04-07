DAY 39: CEASEFIRE!

The U.S. and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire in which Iran still manages the Strait of Hormuz avoiding for now Donald Trump’s threatened genocide. Israel agrees. Direct talks begin Friday.
By Joe Lauria
Special to Consortium News
Just 90 minutes before Donald Trump’s deadline tonight to end Iran’s civilization, Pakistan announced that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a 14-day ceasefire going into immediate effect.
Trump said the U.S. would work with a 10-point Iranian proposal over the next two weeks to work out a permanent ceasefire.
Iran apparently concluded that though they were winning the war and could have continued to press for major damage to Israel and the possible U.S. ejection from the region that they could not risk that Trump’s insane, genocidal threats were real.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran would work with the U.S. 15-point plan to arrive at a longstanding peace agreement. He said:
“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it accepted the temporary ceasefire, saying it would begin direct negotiations with the U.S. in Islamabad starting on Friday.
“It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the council said in a statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”
Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire with “concern,” reports Haaretz, which said an Iranian missile had still been launched against Tel Aviv around 8:20 p.m. EDT. Israel had struck eight railway bridges in Iran during the day Tuesday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Iran and the U.S., and their allies, agreed to the ceasefire “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.”
“Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability,” he said on X. Trump had earlier on Tuesday that a “whole civilization will die … never to be brought back again” if Iran did not open the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran and Oman announced that they would charge ships to pass through the Strait during the ceasefire and Iran would use the money for reconstruction, the AP reported.
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Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange.