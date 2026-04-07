DAY 39: CEASEFIRE!

The U.S. and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire in which Iran still manages the Strait of Hormuz avoiding for now Donald Trump’s threatened genocide. Israel agrees. Direct talks begin Friday.



By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



Just 90 minutes before Donald Trump’s deadline tonight to end Iran’s civilization, Pakistan announced that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a 14-day ceasefire going into immediate effect.

Trump said the U.S. would work with a 10-point Iranian proposal over the next two weeks to work out a permanent ceasefire.

Iran apparently concluded that though they were winning the war and could have continued to press for major damage to Israel and the possible U.S. ejection from the region that they could not risk that Trump’s insane, genocidal threats were real.