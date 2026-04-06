Jeffrey Sachs: Two Madmen Playing God

When deranged leaders invoke divine catastrophe as a political instrument, it is not only their enemies who are consumed. Unless they are stopped, we will all be victims of these two psychopaths.

By Jeffrey D. Sachs

Common Dreams

Here is Donald Trump’s Easter message to the world:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Donald Trump and his partner in war crimes, Benjamin Netanyahu, are jointly waging a war of murderous aggression against Iran, a nation of 90 million people. They are in the grip of three cascading pathologies.

The first is personality: both are malignant narcissists.

The second is the arrogance of power: men who possess the power to command nuclear annihilation and feel, in consequence, no restraint.

The third, and most dangerous of all, is religious delusion: two men who believe, and are told daily by those around them, that they are messiahs doing God’s work.

Each pathology exacerbates the others, so that together they put the world in unprecedented danger.

The result is a glorification of violence not seen since the Nazi leaders.

The question is whether the world’s few grownups — responsible national leaders who remain committed to international law and are willing to say so — can restrain them. It will not be easy, but they must try.

Let us start with the underlying psychological disorder. Malignant narcissism is a clinical term, not an insult. The social psychologist Erich Fromm coined the phrase in 1964 to describe Adolf Hitler, as a merger of pathological grandiosity, psychopathy, paranoia and antisocial personality into a single character structure.

The malignant narcissist is not merely vain. He is structurally incapable of genuine empathy, constitutionally immune to guilt and driven by paranoid conviction that enemies surround him and must be destroyed. Already back in 2017, psychologist John Garnter and many other professionals were warning of Trump’s malignant narcissism.

When power faces no limit, the only remaining internal check is conscience. And the psychopath has no conscience.

Several respected psychologists and psychiatrists have evaluated Trump for psychopathy using the standardized Hare Scale and have come up with scores well above the diagnostic cutoff. See, for example, here . Psychopathy is best characterized as a lack of conscience or compassion for other human beings.

Both Trump and Netanyahu fit this profile with precision. Trump’s psychopathy was on full display when U.S. forces destroyed a civilian bridge in Tehran, of no military significance, with at least eight civilians killed and 95 or more injured.

Trump did not grieve. He gloated and promised more destruction. Netanyahu’s Passover address similarly contained not one word for the dead. No pause. No shadow of doubt. Only the triumphant catalog of enemies he has destroyed.

Paranoia drives the threat that Trump and Netanyahu have manufactured.

Trump’s own director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, testified in writing that Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated” and that the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency stated flatly there was no evidence of a bomb. Trump’s own counterterrorism official resigned in protest , writing that “we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

The paranoid does not need a real threat. He will make one up if he must, to match his feelings of exaggerated fear.

The Machiavellianism operates without shame. Trump told the world that diplomacy was always his “first preference,” while boasting in the same breath about ripping up the nuclear deal with Iran: “I was so honored to do it. I was so proud to do it.”

He destroyed the diplomatic framework with his own hands, then blamed Iran for the wreckage. He then admitted, casually, that the war has no self-defense rationale: “We don’t have to be there. We don’t need their oil. We don’t need anything they have. But we’re there to help our allies.”

Under the U.N. Charter, self-defense is the only legal basis for force. Trump has confessed that no such basis exists.

There is a particular deformation that power inflicts on certain personalities, and it is especially acute when the power in question is unbounded or seems to be so.

With the command of nuclear arsenals, Trump and Netanyahu do not experience the world as others do. The availability of nuclear weapons, for these malignant narcissists, is not a burden of responsibility but an extension of their grandiose selves: I can do anything. I can level anything. Watch me.

There will be no self-restraints by Netanyahu and Trump on this delusional grandiosity.

Trump has completely internalized this sense of impunity. On April 1, he stood before the cameras and promised to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

The phrase “where they belong” is the verdict of a man who feels divinely licensed to judge the worth of 90 million people and dehumanizes them without hesitation.

He has repeatedly threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian electrical infrastructure — a war crime under the laws of armed conflict, announced openly as a negotiating position, to a global audience that mostly changed the channel.

Netanyahu commands a state with an estimated 200 nuclear warheads, has never signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and operates under no international inspection regime. He has watched Trump wield American military power with unchecked aggression and concurs that there are no consequences.

The second madness feeds the third: when power faces no limit, the only remaining internal check is conscience. And the psychopath has no conscience.

The lack of conscience is the most dangerous pathology of the three, because it is the one that removes the last possible internal brake. The strategist who wages an unjust war may eventually calculate that the costs exceed the gains and stop.

The malignant narcissist who wages war for ego may eventually exhaust the ego’s demands and stop. The psychopath escalates because there are no limits.

And, if you can believe, it gets even worse. Both Trump and Netanyahu are would-be messiahs. They are self-proclaimed agents of God. For them, stopping the war on Iran would mean God was wrong.

And the self-proclaimed messiah cannot be wrong, either, because the messiah and God have become, in the grandiose psyche, effectively the same.

Both Trump and Netanyahu have claimed this messianic identity explicitly. Trump has called himself “the chosen one.” Regarding the assassination attempt on Trump in 2024, he declared, “I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Netanyahu, in his address on the eve of Passover, did not merely invoke God. He appropriated God’s role in the Exodus narrative — enumerating 10 “accomplishments” of what he calls the “War of Redemption” and naming each one a plague.

The killing of Ayatollah Khamenei he named the “Plague of the Firstborn.” He then warned the world:

“After the 10 plagues of Egypt, I remind you that Pharaoh still tried to harm the People of Israel, and we all know how that ended.”

In the Book of Exodus, that ending is the drowning of Pharaoh’s entire army. Netanyahu was threatening the annihilation of Iran, on television, in the language of holy scripture.

Surrounding each of these men is a court of flatterers and fanatics whose function is to sustain the delusion and prevent reality from entering their consciousness.

Trump’s Court: Hegseth, Huckabee & the Christian Nationalists

Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, has turned the Pentagon into a theater of holy war. He sports a Jerusalem Cross tattoo on his chest and the words “Deus Vult,” “God Wills It,” the battle cry of the medieval Crusades, on his arm.

He hosts monthly Christian worship services in the Pentagon’s auditorium. He has asked the American people to pray “every day, on bended knee” for military victory in the Middle East “in the name of Jesus Christ.”

At one of these services, he prayed aloud for U.S. troops to inflict:

“Overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy … We ask these things with bold confidence in the mighty and powerful name of Jesus Christ.”

At a press briefing on the Iran war, Hegseth said the United States “negotiates with bombs.”

He described Iran’s leaders as “religious fanatics” seeking nuclear capability for “some religious Armageddon,” while presiding over monthly prayer services at the Pentagon and declaring that “the providence of our almighty God is there protecting those troops.”

He appears to have no awareness of the mirror he is holding up. A defense secretary who prays for “overwhelming violence” in the name of Jesus, while calling his enemies religious fanatics, has defined the word “projection.”

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, provides the theological architecture. A Baptist minister and avid Christian Zionist, Huckabee believes the Israel-Iran conflict is the fulfillment of biblical prophecy — a necessary step toward the Rapture and the second coming of Christ.

He sent Trump a message — which Trump then posted on social media — comparing the moment to Truman in 1945 and the dropping of atomic bombs on Japan, urging Trump to listen to “HIS voice,” meaning God.

In an interview, Huckabee was asked about the biblical land grant stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates — encompassing Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and parts of Saudi Arabia and Iraq — and whether Israel had a divine right to it all.

His answer was direct: “It would be fine if they took it all.”

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, for his part, posted on social media : “I? Huckabee.”

Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee, whose organization Christians United for Israel has been a major driver of U.S. evangelical support for Israel’s wars, looked at the Iran war and said simply: “ Prophetically, we’re right on cue .”

Franklin Graham, at a White House Easter prayer service, fed Trump’s messianic delusions :

“Today the Iranians, the wicked regime of this government, wants to kill every Jew and destroy them with an atomic fire. But you have raised up President Trump. You’ve raised him up for such a time as this. And Father, we pray that you’ll give him victory.”

Netanyahu’s Court: Ben-Gvir, Smotrich & the Messianic Settlers

On the Israeli side, the inner court is composed of two figures whose radicalism is so extreme that they were considered political pariahs until Netanyahu used their votes to stay in power.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the National Security Minister, is an admirer of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach party was designated a terrorist organization.

Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister, draws his ideology from Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, who taught that Israel’s 1967 military victory was divinely mandated and that the settlement of Palestinian territory is the will of God.

Together, they hold 20 seats in Netanyahu’s 67-seat coalition. They do not merely advise the prime minister, they share in his messianic beliefs and vision.

Ben-Gvir has used his control of the Israeli police to enable settler paramilitaries operating against Palestinians in the West Bank. He has consistently blocked ceasefire negotiations and has openly claimed credit for delaying them.

He pushed for Jewish ritual rights on the Temple Mount in defiance of a status quo maintained for decades, a move Israeli security officials warned would lead directly to bloodshed.

In August 2023 he declared : “My right, and my wife’s and my children’s right to get around on the roads in Judea and Samaria, is more important than the right to movement for Arabs.”

The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Spain have all sanctioned him for inciting violence, yet the United States, under Marco Rubio, defended Ben-Gvir and criticized those sanctions.

Smotrich is the more methodical of the two: less theatrical and more dangerous.

He has systematically transferred civilian governance of the West Bank from the Israeli military to his own ministry, channeling hundreds of millions of shekels to settler infrastructure while Palestinian Authority budgets are deliberately strangled.

He has directed his office to formulate “an operational plan for applying sovereignty” over the West Bank.

During the Iran war, Smotrich called for Israel to annex southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, declaring that the war “needs to end with a different reality entirely.”

His ideology draws on Kook’s teaching that the settlement enterprise is not political but sacred — a divine obligation that must be completed regardless of international law, Palestinian rights, or the opinion of the world.

The 1967 borders, in this theology, are not a temporary military reality. They are God’s unfinished business.

The world’s grownups must try to stop the madness.

Neither Ben-Gvir nor Smotrich was anything more than a fringe extremist before Netanyahu legitimized them by bringing them into government and his inner court.

He gave them power over Israeli society, and they gave him the religious-nationalist firepower to call his wars a divine mission.

Into this landscape of holy war, one voice has spoken with world-saving grace and clarity. Pope Leo XIV has consistently called for an end to the violence.

During a Holy Thursday Mass in Rome, he addressed the arrogance of power:

“We tend to consider ourselves powerful when we dominate, victorious when we destroy our equals, great when we are feared. God has given us an example — not of how to dominate, but of how to liberate; not of how to destroy life, but of how to give it.”

On Palm Sunday, the pope was again direct, saying that Jesus “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.” Hegseth followed up by holding another worship service at the Pentagon, where he again prayed for “overwhelming violence” in Christ’s name.

Professor John Mearsheimer has stated precisely that the crimes now being committed by Trump and Netanyahu are the same crimes for which the Nazi leadership was hanged at Nuremberg: aggressive war, annexation of foreign territory, deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure and collective punishment.

This is not rhetorical excess. These are legal categories.

The Nuremberg Tribunal called the crime of aggression the “supreme international crime” — the one that “contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole”—because it is the crime that makes all the other crimes possible.

These men have confessed to it, publicly, in speeches carried by international broadcasters.

The institutional mechanisms that exist to prevent exactly this kind of catastrophe, including the U.N. Security Council, the International Criminal Court, the non-proliferation regime and the laws of armed conflict are being actively subverted by the United States.

And yet the world’s grownups must try to stop the madness.

The multilateral effort in Islamabad, including the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, working alongside the China-Pakistan five-point peace initiative, is an important start. It should be joined by the full weight of the BRICS nations, the U..N General Assembly, and every state that wishes to live in a world governed by rules rather than by the delusions of two malignant narcissists.

When deranged leaders invoke divine catastrophe as a political instrument, it is not only their enemies who are consumed. We will all be the victims of Netanyahu’s plagues and Trump’s bombing of Iran to the stone ages, unless other leaders place limits on these two madmen.

Jeffrey D. Sachs is a university professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, where he directed The Earth Institute from 2002 until 2016. He is also president of the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network and a commissioner of the U.N. Broadband Commission for Development. He has been advisor to three United Nations secretaries-general, and currently serves as an SDG Advocate under Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Sachs is the author, most recently, of A New Foreign Policy: Beyond American Exceptionalism (2020). Other books include: Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable (2017) and The Age of Sustainable Development (2015) with Ban Ki-moon.

This article is from Common Dreams.

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