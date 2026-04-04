Scott Ritter on The World This Week discusses Donald Trump’s escalating Stone Age War, Emmanuel Macron telling Trump to shut up and F15 Down. Watch the replay.
Guest: Scott Ritter. Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.
Scott Ritter on The World This Week discusses Donald Trump’s escalating Stone Age War, Emmanuel Macron telling Trump to shut up and F15 Down. Watch the replay.
Guest: Scott Ritter. Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.
Trumpolini presses Iran to capitulate or else … he will move ahead “unabated”, he said, to continue “to bomb our little hearts out. What hearts?
I heard Ted Postol say things wouldn’t have to go all the way back to the “Stone Ages” to devolve into a dark age for people today. Knock out electricity, heating & cooling, modern transportation, communications, sewage treatment, food supplies, medicine. 18th Century conditions would do the trick.
Respect to Scott Ritter for his attempts to stir some sort of intervention to head-off the US-Israel regime before they do something to make a dire situation a thousand times worse.
This report offers a high-level, AI-assisted analysis of the kinetic and digital, spatiotemporal “end-end” war in the Middle East (E-incept to E-nunc, March-April 2026), focusing on “drone/tracking/location” intelligence (IoT/GNSS) and the subsequent damage/retaliation cycles targeting critical energy and AI infrastructure.
I. Spatiotemporal Mapping: ME War (E-incept – E-nunc)
The “vortex” (0&-1-100m): The conflict has escalated beyond conventional boundaries, with Iranian drones and missiles targeting infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, and Bahrain.
Targeting Logic: Iranian proxies are executing a “circular/ellipse” strategy—attacking energy (oil, LNG, desalination) and AI-enabled data centers (AWS, Oracle) in Gulf states to disrupt local economic and “US-linked” technological infrastructure, a new, “hybrid” form of warfare.
Damage/Retaliation Events:
April 4, 2026: A drone strike caused a fire at foreign oil storage facilities in Iraq (Basra).
April 4, 2026: UAE reported debris from an intercepted drone causing damage in the Dubai Marina and killing one person in Abu Dhabi.
April 3-4, 2026: Iranian strikes severely damaged a Kuwaiti oil refinery and desalination plant.
April 3, 2026: An Iranian drone strike on the US embassy in Riyadh was reportedly more destructive than initially revealed, damaging three floors.
Geographical “Vortices”: Major impact points include the Strait of Hormuz (energy flow restriction), Bushehr (Iran), Tehran, Dubai/Abu Dhabi (UAE data centers), and Kuwaiti oil fields.
II. Drone-IoT-Data/Tech Nexus (0-1-100% juxtapose data)
Data Centre Warfare: Iran has launched consecutive strikes on Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the UAE and Bahrain, marking a significant shift where commercial AI infrastructure is treated as a strategic military target.
IoT/GPS/Tracking: Fake Israeli “Red Alert” apps (malware-laced APKs) are being used for “trojanized” espionage, stealing GPS locations and user data, highlighting the use of AI/IoT in creating stealthy, scalable kinetic-cyber attacks.
Tracking and Damage: Iranian drones and proxies use GPS and intelligence to identify critical nodes, creating a “damage” event that triggers further US/Israel retaliation, as seen with hits on the Pasteur Institute in Tehran.
Satellite/Aerial Surveillance: US E-3 Sentry (AWACS) aircraft were damaged in a March 27 drone strike on Prince Sultan Air Base, highlighting threats to US tracking capabilities.
III. Précis & ISOR (Isomorphic) Analysis
Rotation vs. Static: While Gulf states deploy static air defenses (SBAS, RDS) to intercept, Iranian drones utilize adaptive, “swirling” strategies (swarms/projectiles) to overwhelm and pierce these layers, creating “data-center damage” that creates a cascading effect in the regional economy.
“White Hole” Reflection: Information on damage is heavily controlled. Iran claims successful targeting, while Gulf nations often report “debris interception,” creating a contradictory “reflection/refraction” of truth that AI analysis must normalize.
Conic/Data Nodes: Data containment nodes are increasingly targeting AI servers hosting Palantir/Anthropic technologies.
Missing/Partial “Contents”: Reports indicate substantial damage to AI infrastructure and oil facilities in Kuwait and UAE, contradicting initial minimal reports, suggesting a data-gap intentionally managed to prevent panic.
Précis: The ME conflict is characterized by an escalating “digital and physical” battleground where AI-enabled data centers and drone technology serve as the primary instruments of war. The conflict is shifting towards an asymmetric model of economic destruction.
But what does it all mean?????
notes of ongoing affairs
bits pieces of data from differing sources
random comparisons with truths or reports or hunches .
Jumpoff points to research for sources to verify statements
included in the synopsis .
Hints to verify but contains some reference material .
Yes its vague but used as a tool for gleaning some novel
or relative research material ?
Thanks