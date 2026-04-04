Trump’s $1.5 Trn Pentagon Budget Will Weaken the US

Reckless force doesn’t work, as the devastating human and economic consequences of the Middle East war shows, writes William Hartung. Passing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget will mean endless war.

By William Hartung

Common Dreams



The Pentagon on Friday released a proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2027 of almost $1.5 trillion.

Approximately $1.15 trillion would be discretionary spending contained in the department’s regular annual budget and an additional $350 billion would be dependent on Congress including it in a separate budget reconciliation bill.

Whatever vehicles the administration chooses to promote this huge increase, it will be doubling down on a failed budgetary and national security strategy.

If passed as requested, $1.5 trillion in Pentagon spending — in a single year – will make America weaker by underwriting a misguided strategy, funding outmoded weapons programs and crowding out other essential public investments.

The current war in the Middle East is a case study in the ineffectiveness of an overreliance on military force in seeking to make America or the world a safer place.

In his first term, President Donald Trump abandoned a multilateral agreement that was effectively blocking Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon. Six years later, in his second term, the president initially justified his disastrous intervention against Iran as being motivated by fears of that very same program.

Diplomacy worked. Reckless resort to force has not, as evidenced by the devastating human, budgetary and global economic consequences of the current Middle East war. Passing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget would be a recipe for endless war.

Meanwhile, other, non-military investments needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of Americans are being sharply reduced.

By one account, the first week of the war on Iran cost $11.6 billion. That’s more than the Trump administration proposed for the annual budgets of the Centers for Disease Control and the Environmental Protection Agency combined for this year. Yet addressing the climate crisis and the need to prevent future outbreaks of disease are essential to the safety and security of Americans.

The administration has also reduced the available tools of U.S. influence on the foreign policy front by decimating the Agency for International Development, laying off trained diplomats at the State Department, and withdrawing from major international agreements.

This leaves force and the threat of force as virtually the last tools standing for promoting U.S. security interests.

Diplomacy worked. Reckless resort to force does not.

The Pentagon doesn’t need more spending, it needs more spending discipline. Spending billions of dollars on a Golden Dome system that can never achieve the president’s dream of a leak proof missile defense system is sheer waste, as is continuing to lavish funds on overpriced, underperforming combat aircraft like the F-35, or multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers that are vulnerable to modern high speed missiles.

The truth is, there are not enough factories, or skilled workers, or materials to effectively spend such a huge increase. It will be a recipe for waste, fraud and abuse.

William D. Hartung is a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and the author most recently of Pathways to Pentagon Spending Reductions: Removing the Obstacles.

This article is from Common Dreams

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