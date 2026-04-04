Trump’s $1.5 Trn Pentagon Budget Will Weaken the US

Reckless force doesn’t work, as the devastating human and economic consequences of the Middle East war shows, writes William Hartung. Passing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget will mean endless war.
By William Hartung
Common Dreams
The Pentagon on Friday released a proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2027 of almost $1.5 trillion.
Approximately $1.15 trillion would be discretionary spending contained in the department’s regular annual budget and an additional $350 billion would be dependent on Congress including it in a separate budget reconciliation bill.
Whatever vehicles the administration chooses to promote this huge increase, it will be doubling down on a failed budgetary and national security strategy.
If passed as requested, $1.5 trillion in Pentagon spending — in a single year – will make America weaker by underwriting a misguided strategy, funding outmoded weapons programs and crowding out other essential public investments.
The current war in the Middle East is a case study in the ineffectiveness of an overreliance on military force in seeking to make America or the world a safer place.
In his first term, President Donald Trump abandoned a multilateral agreement that was effectively blocking Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon. Six years later, in his second term, the president initially justified his disastrous intervention against Iran as being motivated by fears of that very same program.
Diplomacy worked. Reckless resort to force has not, as evidenced by the devastating human, budgetary and global economic consequences of the current Middle East war. Passing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget would be a recipe for endless war.
Meanwhile, other, non-military investments needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of Americans are being sharply reduced.
By one account, the first week of the war on Iran cost $11.6 billion. That’s more than the Trump administration proposed for the annual budgets of the Centers for Disease Control and the Environmental Protection Agency combined for this year. Yet addressing the climate crisis and the need to prevent future outbreaks of disease are essential to the safety and security of Americans.
The administration has also reduced the available tools of U.S. influence on the foreign policy front by decimating the Agency for International Development, laying off trained diplomats at the State Department, and withdrawing from major international agreements.
This leaves force and the threat of force as virtually the last tools standing for promoting U.S. security interests.
Diplomacy worked. Reckless resort to force does not.
The Pentagon doesn’t need more spending, it needs more spending discipline. Spending billions of dollars on a Golden Dome system that can never achieve the president’s dream of a leak proof missile defense system is sheer waste, as is continuing to lavish funds on overpriced, underperforming combat aircraft like the F-35, or multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers that are vulnerable to modern high speed missiles.
The truth is, there are not enough factories, or skilled workers, or materials to effectively spend such a huge increase. It will be a recipe for waste, fraud and abuse.
William D. Hartung is a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and the author most recently of Pathways to Pentagon Spending Reductions: Removing the Obstacles.
This article is from Common Dreams
Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.
“…making America or the world safer…” We should ask: for whom? And what if the point isn’t about security at all? “…a recipe for endless war.” Exactly.
Let’s not forget the D elites support the same econopathy as the Rs, doing their best to make the U.S. and the world safe for multinational corporate capitalism via treaties like the WTO and NAFTA. Furthermore, the Biden State Dept. was run by neocons trained by Dick Cheney. Neocons whose fantasy is a unipolar world, a political and economic empire militarily enforced. Israel is the excuse and a plus is its billionaire allies. It’s also a rehearsal for how to treat the many millions of climate refugees to come.
There’s not much left of the middle class to extract from and same for natural resources. But in the short term, those endless wars are profitable. Who cares about the long term? Corporations aren’t structured to consider the future. The 1/10th of 1%ers know what’s coming; they plan to escape the ecological fall out on their megayachts and private islands. Lessers who survive can become serfs for their neo-fiefdoms.
Presidential incompetence is going to run our country into the ground. When are competent leaders going to step up end this madness?
I can’t see any competent leaders anywhere in the West. None at all. If they aren’t infected with the same ‘diseases’, then they are effectively silenced and marginalised by the political classes.
Wow, so uneasily bleak, yet virtually true, one must admit !
America doesn’t have $1.5 Trn, where’s it coming from ?
The Pentagon hasn’t reconciled it’s ‘budget’ for nearly a decade, how is this ‘budget’ going to be managed ?