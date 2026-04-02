WATCH: CN Live! – ‘Escalating Madness’

Antiwar.com‘s Scott Horton joins CN Live! to provide insight into the deepening madness of Donald Trump’s and Benjamin Netanyahu’s reckless war on Iran. Watch the replay.

Guest: Scott Horton. Interviewer: Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan.

Donald Trump addressed the world on Wednesday night and if you were looking for signs that the nightmare in the Middle East was coming to an end, look again.

Trump continued hurling insults against the Iranians, US allies and the US people. He insulted our intelligence with gibberish about how “easy” it would be for other nations to open the Strait of Hormuz. These are nations which have declined to enter the war but who are suffering economically because of his actions.

“The countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, they must cherish it — they must grab it and cherish it,” he said. “They can do it easily.”

“We will be helpful. But they should take the lead in protecting the oil that they so desperately depend on.” The Strait is closed because Trump and Netanyahu started an unprovoked war. Now he wants other countries to open it up if they need the oil.

The Europeans don’t know what to do. But Emmanuel Macron spoke up. He said opening the Strait through force “was never the option we have supported because it is unrealistic.”

Trump ludicrously said when the war is over “the strait will open up naturally.” He paternalistically said he’d leave a little oil for Iran to export “because that is all they have to try and rebuild.” Iran is still selling oil through the straits. And Trump forgot he lifted sanctions on Iran because he’s desparate to get oil on the market.

Stocks plunged and oil prices rose on Trump’s speech as he provided no optimism that the war and the energy disruption would end soon. On the contrary, he ramped up his derogatory and insulting speech towards Iran, vowing “to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

An Iranian military spokesman responded: “The war will continue until the enemy’s inevitable and permanent humiliation, disgrace, regret, and surrender.”

Indeed that is the part Trump left out of his speech: The U.S. and Israel are losing this war.

To talk about the war on Iran we have invited Scott Horton, the long time host of the Scott Horton show, author of numerous books, including the critically acclaimed Provoked, about the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine. — Joe Lauria