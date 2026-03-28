WATCH: The World This Week w/Richard Wolff – Trump’s Meltdown

More than its effective drones and ballistic missiles, Iran’s greatest weapon, causing its enemies the most pain, is economic. That is what is prompting the meltdown of Donald Trump. Sat., 8 pm EDT.



Donald Trump is experiencing a humiliating political and economic meltdown before the whole world.

His criminal scheme to launch an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran is blowing up in his face.

As every day passes, he risks an ever wider regional war and the collapse of the world economy.

In his desperation to find a solution to a catastrophe that he thought would be a cake walk, Trump is blaming U.S. allies, the Democrats, the media — everyone but himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the disaster affecting millions of lives.

It is those two men who have in just one month unconscionably killed more than 3,000 innocent people in Iran and Lebanon, displaced well more than a million, caused deaths and injuries to dozens of their own citizens and unleashed an economic crisis that threatens to become a world-wide depression. And for what?

Rather than the human cost it seems that Iran’s economic weapon is what troubles Trump most, causing him to scramble to find a way out. But he seems trapped.

Joining us to discuss the staggering economic and political crisis these two men have unleashed is economist Richard Wolff. He is a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a visiting professor in the graduate program in international affairs at The New School in New York.

He is interviewed by Joe Lauria, the editor of Consortium News.

The show is produced by Cathy Vogan.