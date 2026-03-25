WATCH: Imminent Threat – or Ruse?

Is the intel on the war on Iran a flashback to the 2003 invasion of Iraq? Ray McGovern, Anthony Aguilar, Dennis Fritz and more live from the National Press Club in Washington. Thursday, 9 am EDT.

U.S. Veterans, from Vietnam to Iraq, know how wars have been based on “contradicted or even non-existent” intelligence (Senate bipartisan report on Iraq, 2008).

Now a top official quits, says the president was “deceived into believing Iran posed an imminent threat. Presenting the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to Congress, the National Intelligence Director parried questions about “immediate threat.”

Speakers (all veterans) include:

• LTC Anthony Aguilar, USA (Ret.)

• CCM, CMSgt Dennis Fritz, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

• Josie Guilbeau, Frmr U.S. Army All-Source Intel Analyst

• Ray McGovern, Frmr C.I.A. Presidential Daily Briefer