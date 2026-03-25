Craig Murray: The London Ambulance Attack

Iran has a zero record of attacking healthcare facilities, even in Israel. And there are multiple red flags about linking the recently-emerged terrorist group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, to Iran.

By Craig Murray

CraigMurray.org.uk

The notion that the Iranian state would discredit itself by choosing to attack an ambulance service in London is crazy. Iran has not even attacked any hospitals or ambulances in Israel. Iran has absolutely zero record of attack on healthcare facilities.

That is of course in stark contrast to Israel which specifically targets them in Gaza and Lebanon. The obvious revulsion of a U.K. public, that has been opposed to the war on Iran, at the destruction of the ambulances would far outweigh any possible gain. What precisely is the gain that Iran is supposed to have sought?

The notion that the Iranian state would discredit itself by choosing to attack an ambulance service in London is crazy. Iran has not even attacked any hospitals or ambulances in Israel. Iran has absolutely zero record of attack on healthcare facilities.

That is of course in stark contrast to Israel which specifically targets them in Gaza and Lebanon. The obvious revulsion of a U.K. public, that has been opposed to the war on Iran, at the destruction of the ambulances would far outweigh any possible gain. What precisely is the gain that Iran is supposed to have sought?

Video shows the moment of an arson attack on Hatzalah ambulance vehicle3 in golders green area.. pic.twitter.com/GQRDZR9aVr — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) March 23, 2026

The organisation that, conveniently for the Zionist narrative, immediately claimed responsibility for the attack is Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia. This is a group which simply did not exist until the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, when it suddenly appeared fully formed and started causing small incidents of property damage to Jewish communities in Belgium and the Netherlands.

From day one of its appearance, Israeli-backed think tanks and security groups instantly claimed to have linked it to Iranian militias.

These Israeli claims were first surfaced by regular Israeli security service outlet Joe Truzman of the “Foundation for Defense of Democracies,” who makes a living from fronting Israeli claims that all the deaths in Gaza were Hamas.

The first online “evidence” of the existence of the group was on March 9. On March 16, the entire Israeli Hasbara machinery in coordination went into overdrive on Harakat Ashab al-Yamin. Israel’s Diaspora Ministry issued a statement. So did Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. So did the Institute of National Security Studies. So did BICOM – the British Israel Communications Centre.

All on the same morning. At a time when Harakat Ashab al-Yasmin had done nothing except allegedly start a small fire in Rotterdam. This frenzied publicity activity about this, by that point practically non-existent, group was prioritised by the Israeli state on the morning of some of the most intense missile and bombing attacks by Israel, the U.S.A., Iran and Hezbollah of the war.

There are some real red flags about its appearance. The first, as eloquently exposed by Lowkey, is that in its manifesto it uses the term “The Land of Israel” to refer to Palestine. No Islamic group, ever, referred to “The Land of Israel” and the phrase in Arabic is not even what complicit Gulf Arab elites use – they use just “Israel” or “The State of Israel.” “The Land of Israel” is unnatural in Arabic and evidently written by a Zionist and translated into Arabic.

It is worthy of note that the group which is claiming responsibility for the burning of ambulances last night refers to Palestine as “the land of Israel.” It does so in both English and Arabic, which is particularly unusual. pic.twitter.com/erQ47E742p — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) March 23, 2026

The other strange thing is that this allegedly Iranian group doesn’t use Farsi. Iranians don’t speak Arabic. Nor would any Iranian government-aligned group ever talk of “The Land of Israel” in Farsi.

To add further to this, the group’s published logo appears to be AI-generated and the Arabic lettering on it is wrong. “Islamic” is rendered incorrectly and some of it doesn’t mean anything coherent at all – it is gibberish, presumably constructed by AI asked to produce a shield with Arabic lettering.

Unlike the Zionist propaganda-pumping U.K. media, Dutch media asked real experts and was openly sceptical of the claims about the group:

“Political anthropologist Younes Saramifar from Amsterdam’s VU (Vrije University) said the group was ‘completely unknown’ until this month. ‘Based on what I have seen, this is absolutely not an organised and coherent group,” he told NOS before the Zuidas explosion. Saramifar said language mistakes in statements accompanying the videos suggest the makers are not native Arabic speakers and may not be part of a trained militant network.”

It is another remarkably happy coincidence that the group chose to attack the London ambulances just hours before Metropolitan Police Chief Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley was due to address a fundraising event for the Community Services Trust (CST), the group which receives enormous payouts from the British Treasury for consistently exaggerating the scale of antisemitism in the U.K.

Sir Mark Rowley at @CST_UK fundraiser tonight:

“It’s too early for me to attribute last night’s attack in Golders Green to the Iranian State. That’s for our counter terrorism teams to determine through their investigation. But whoever is responsible, the impact is serious.” ? pic.twitter.com/gf0oPPCAdn — Sandy Rashty (@SandyRashty) March 23, 2026

Thankfully, nobody has ever been hurt in any of the “attacks” by “Harakat Ashab al-Yamin.” Isn’t that fact in itself a bit strange for a state-backed terror group? The ambulances in London were the worst damage ever done in the name of the alleged group.

To believe this is a false flag, it is not in any way necessary to believe that the ambulance organisation itself was complicit. Whether or not the ambulances were new, old or decommissioned is irrelevant to the bigger picture.

It is certainly true that the ambulance service has for years done a good job, and does not only help Jewish people. There is nothing sinister or wrong about the existence of the ambulance service.

I am unhesitating in condemning all attacks on the Jewish community in the U.K. Including those perpetrated by Mossad.

Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010. His coverage is entirely dependent on reader support. Subscriptions to keep this blog going are gratefully received.

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This article is from CraigMurray.org.uk.

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