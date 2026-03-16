DAYS 15-16: WAR ON IRAN

Are Israel and the U.S. ready to declare a bogus victory and walk away — if Iran lets them? Or is Trump doubling down asking NATO for help, while Israel applies the Gaza playbook to Lebanon?

SUNDAY

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



New York Times Asks: Double Down or Walk Away

The New York Times began a story Sunday about the bind Donald Trump put himself into and the danger he’s put the world into:

“Two weeks into a war against Iran that he chose to launch, President Trump faces a stark choice — stay in the battle to achieve the dauntingly ambitious goals he has set, or try to extract himself from an expanding and intensifying conflict that is generating damaging military, diplomatic and economic shock waves. He has quickly discovered that both options are deeply problematic, littered with consequences that he and his team downplayed when he plunged the United States, alongside Israel, into the biggest war in the Middle East in nearly a quarter-century.”

In other words, despite his bravado about having already won the war, Trump is increasingly desperate because Iran is clearly not losing it. Trump has to decide whether to cut his losses and get out, or double down on the dodgy proposition that he could pull a victory out of his extremity. He may want to declare a false victory but Iran is not in a mood to buy it.

Trump Wants NATO and China to Open Hormuz

To try to get out of the mess, the desperate Trump, realizing now how foolish his pronouncement is that he’s already won the war, is lashing out at other countries for refusing to help him extricate himself from the disaster he’s made. He’s calling on the world to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz that his precipitous action closed. He has the greatest military “the world has ever seen, nobody has ever seen anything like it,” but he has to beg NATO for HELP!

“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO,” he told the Financial Times Sunday. He’s so desperate he also asked China, even though as an Iranian ally, Chinese ships are being allowed through the Strait.

Trump is stomping his feet at Beijing and threatening to postpone his Chinese summit scheduled for early April in with Xi Jinping if China doesn’t help him. How much will the Chinese care if he doesn’t show up? Keir Starmer says he’s considering Trump’s request with other European governments. Japan and Australia, two staunch U.S. allies, if not vassals, have refused to send warships. Trying to force open the Strait would put their sailors in danger and this is not their war, after all. It is Trump’s.

US Threatens Media Over War Coverage

Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, is threatening to withhold broadcasting licenses to media that don’t cover the Iran war the way Trump wants it covered. Carr wrote on X:

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as the fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not. And frankly, changing course is in their own business interests since trust in legacy media has now fallen to an all time low of just 9% and are ratings disasters.”

He didn’t really mean that broadcasters must operate in the public interest. He meant in the interests of Trump and his administration. This blatant threat to use licensing to censor media that is not publishing unadulterated war propaganda during this illegal attack on Iran should raise alarm bells across the country.

SATURDAY

Out of Iran & the Gaza Playbook for Lebanon

Alastair Crooke, former British diplomat, writes in his Conflicts Forum that some among the Israeli brass want out too:

“Senior Former Israeli IDF Intelligence Official: ‘ISRAEL SHOULD STOP THE WAR;’ ‘The Israeli public and IDF are exhausted’ — Yossi Melman, quoting a former senior Israeli IDF Intelligence Official — ‘[Israel] and Trump should declare victory, announce that all objectives have been achieved, and cease fire. Just end the war that way. No negotiations, no deal, and no lifting of sanctions. Simply let the regime collapse into itself.”

In its failure to achieve an early victory, Israel may indeed want to get out of Iran, as Netanyahu has set up the Iranian people for blame if the government isn’t overthrown. But Israel always has Lebanon.

Axios reports that Israeli officials are now openly applying the Gaza Playbook to Lebanon: “‘We are going to do what we did in Gaza,’ a senior Israeli official said, referring to the flattening of buildings Israel says Hezbollah uses to store weapons and launch attacks.”

Al Jazeera wrote: