DAY 13: WAR ON IRAN

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News

4 US Airmen Killed in Downed Refueling Plane The U.S. military said four airmen were killed when their refueling plane crashed in the deserts of western Iraq. U.S. Central Command said the plane wasn’t downed by “hostile fire,” while the Islamic Resistance of Iraq “claimed responsibility for downing a US KC-135 refueling aircraft and conducting 37 attacks on US bases in the region over the past 24 hours,” Iran’s Press TV reported. “According to the resistance’s statement, its fighters intercepted and struck a US KC-135 refueling aircraft over western Iraq, forcing it to crash. … The second aircraft, also reportedly targeted by the Islamic Resistance, sustained damage but was able to make an emergency landing at a location under US control,” Press TV said. The New York Times report didn’t mention the militia’s claim, deeming it too unimportant to report. The Times simply takes Central Command’s word for it. The Times report just hints of a collision between the two planes, with the second landing safely. Why entertain the possibility that the U.S. is lying and that both sides lie in war? Because it’s called journalism.

Gulf Arabs Reassessing US Relationship Gulf Arab states are rethinking their longstanding ties with the United States after the beating they are taking in just the first 13 days of war against Iran. Reuters reports:

“The U.S. may have pulled the trigger on the Iran war, but it is the oil-producing Gulf that will pay the price, Gulf sources and analysts say, signalling unease in ties between a region under Iranian attack and the superpower it relies on for protection. Behind the scenes, resentment is mounting in Gulf Arab capitals at being drawn into a war they neither initiated nor endorsed but are now paying for economically and militarily, with airports, hotels, ports and military and oil installations hit by Iranian strikes, said three regional sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak publicly. ‘It is not our war. We did not want this conflict, yet we are paying the price in our security and our economy,’ Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, President of the Emirates Policy Center, told Reuters.”

The Gulf states still blame Iran for hitting them. They pretend they are neutral because they told the U.S. it can’t use the bases on their lands to attack Iran. But the bases have played an essential role in the U.S. military assault nonetheless. When Spain told the U.S. its bases couldn’t be used the U.S. moved its aircraft and munitions to Germany.

“For decades, relations between Washington and the Gulf states rested on an implicit trade-off: Gulf energy and capital — including hundreds of billions of dollars spent on U.S. arms, advanced technology and goods and services — in return for U.S. protection, said Fawaz Gerges of the London School of Economics. Gerges said the war had shaken those assumptions. Now, he said, Gulf states would accelerate efforts to diversify their foreign and security partnerships, realising ‘they cannot really rely on the United States to protect their energy, oil, gas, their people and their sovereignty.’”

Iran has told the GCC countries that the attacks against them will cease if they close the U.S. bases and send the Yanks packing. That would be one of the major outcomes of the war that could transform the region.