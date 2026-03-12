When the Security Council Cannot Utter the Truth

The world deserves better than this choreography of half-truths and strategic silences. It deserves leaders who act with integrity, not calculation, writes Annette Morgan.



By Annette Morgan

Special to Consortium News

What unfolded at the Security Council on Wednesday is not merely a diplomatic misstep — it is another demonstration of how far the world’s most powerful states have drifted from justice, truth, and responsible leadership.

The resolution’s use of the word “unprovoked” is not just inaccurate; it is a deliberate inversion of reality. Iran acted under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter after suffering attacks on its own territory by the United States and Israel — attacks that the resolution pointedly refuses to acknowledge.

To condemn Iran while erasing the actions that triggered its response is to participate in a political fiction that serves power, not peace.

Russia’s ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, correctly identified the core problem: the resolution “muddles up cause and effect.”

Yet Russia’s abstention — despite recognizing the resolution’s bias — reveals the deeper tragedy of our moment. Even states that see the truth are unwilling to stand firmly in it when geopolitical convenience or regional relationships are at stake.

This is not solidarity. It is not leadership. It is the quiet accommodation of injustice.

The Gulf states were indeed placed in an impossible position by the United States’ use of their territory for offensive operations — a fact Nebenzya himself acknowledged.

But to abstain rather than oppose a resolution that misrepresents the entire chain of events is to allow the narrative to be rewritten in real time, at the expense of international law and the people who suffer its violations.

The Russian draft resolution — balanced, lawful, and focused on de-escalation — was rejected by the very powers now insisting on a distorted account of events. That rejection speaks volumes.

It shows that the issue is not peace, nor legality, nor civilian protection. It is the preservation of impunity for the United States and Israel, whose actions cannot be named because of an unwritten convention that permanent members never vote against themselves.

This is precisely the problem.

When the Security Council cannot speak the truth because the truth is politically inconvenient to its most powerful members, the institution ceases to function as a guardian of peace. It becomes an instrument of selective morality.

Iran is being blamed for defending itself against unlawful and aggressive actions. The states responsible for initiating this dangerous escalation are shielded from accountability. And those who could have upheld the Charter chose instead to step aside.

The world deserves better than this choreography of half-truths and strategic silences. It deserves leaders who act with integrity, not calculation.

Until that changes, the Security Council will continue to fail in its most basic duty: to uphold peace through truth, not through the distortions of the powerful.

Annette Morgan is a self?formed British editor in Italy, refining spiritual and public communications to support clarity, dignity, and cross?cultural connection. She is also a Consortium News reader whose article was originally published in CN‘s comments section.