DAY 9: ATTACK ON IRAN

SUNDAY

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



US Nuclear War Plane Flown to Mideast

Two U.S. E-6B Mercury aircraft — known as the “Doomsday plane”— are now deployed in the Middle East. This unarmed plane is an airborne command post and communications relay station to maintain survivable links between U.S. national leaders and U.S. nuclear forces — ballistic missile submarines, ICBMs and bombers — in case ground-based command centers are destroyed.

Why have these been deployed to the region days after the U.S. and Israel began a war of aggression against Iran? This U.S. military man who worked on tells us we should be afraid.

Must watch – Trump and the nuke planepic.twitter.com/7tiNZMuKk7 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 8, 2026

A New Supreme Leader

Iran has name a new supreme leader, the 56-year old son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a show of continuity and defiance against the U.S. and Israeli who assassinated his father.

The War According to Lindsey Graham

Warmongering Senator Lindsey Graham said: “When it comes to the future of the region and that of the Iranian people, the son of the late murderous ayatollah is not the change we’re looking for.”

Graham says “it’s just a matter of time before he meets the same fate” as Ali Khamenei, whom he described as “one of the most evil men on the planet.”

Graham also had advice for the IDF: Don’t target Iran’s oil industry. He said:

“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative. However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime.”

Please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor.”

An AI Capture

A photograph of the supposed capture of U.S. Delta Force soldiers by the Iranian military inside Iran has been exposed as an AI creation, according to Agence France Press (AFP) the French new agency. Had it been real Iran would have certainly made it know to the world. There is no hint of such a capture on Press TV, the Iranian government’s English-language channel and website.

Iranian Request for ICC Probe

The Iranian Red Crescent has asked the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague to investigate the U.S. and Israel for war crimes in its war of aggression against Iran. It would be surprising if the pro-Western court began such a probe.