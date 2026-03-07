DAY 8 UPDATES: ATTACK ON IRAN

Trump ludicrously says Iran has “surrendered” after Iranian president apologizes to Gulf states, while Trump makes sadistic threat to “groups of people” in Iran.



SATURDAY

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



7:15 am EST: Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social a little after 6 a.m. EST:

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time.”

This menacing, sadistic statement demonstrates Trump’s continuing slide into madness which has led to his war on Iran and is being accelerate by it. “Areas and groups of people” that he hadn’t thought about slaughtering “until this moment in time.”

This is tantamount to a statement of intent to commit a war crime. Even if he is referring to a military target, Trump is prima facie guilty of the crime of aggression for his unprovoked attack on the country. Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, threatened military targets on television Friday night.

“Tonight will be our biggest bombing campaign, and we’ll do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers, the factories that build the missiles, and we are substantially degrading them,” he told FOX News.

So far there is news on;y of a massive air attack on Tehran by Israel on Saturday morning.

6:30 am EST: In yet another unhinged social media post, Trump has declared Iran has “surrendered” to the Gulf Arab states.

“Iran has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian president, earlier Saturday apologized to the Gulf Arab states for Iran’s attacks in the past week. He said:

“I should apologize to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran, on my own behalf,” the president said. “From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy.”

Iran’s armed forces spokesman, Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, said after Pezeshkian’s remarks that Iran has “not hit countries that did not provide space for America to invade our country.” Mainstream reporting indicates that no U.S. attacks on Iran have originated from U.S. bases in the Gulf. Iran states that the mere presence of U.S. installations makes them allies of the U.S.

Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, have publicly denied the U.S. use bases on their territory, though The Washington Post reported that privately the Saudis had pressured Trump to attack Iran.

An analyst at Al Jazeera, Resul Serdar, said the IRCG is actually calling the shots on the conduct of the war, not Pezeshkian, who he estimated had only about 35 percent authority in Iran.

Pezeshkian later claimed on X that Iran only hit “U.S. military bases, facilities, and installations in the region.” He said Iran had not struck countries themselves, though many videos show attacks on U.S. diplomatic missions and other civilian areas of Gulf cities.

The fact that Iranian missile and drone attacks continued on Saturday would appear to confirm the IRCG’s authority. It also makes Trump’s post about Iran surrendering even more ridiculous. It followed a day after Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

“The idea that we would surrender unconditionally is a dream that our enemies will take to the grave,” Pezeshkian said.