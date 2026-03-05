Hegseth Brags of Mass Killing in Iran

With more than 1,000 civilian deaths in Iran, the U.S. secretary of war said the U.S. has loosened the rules of military engagement. “We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be,” he said.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday boasted of the “death and destruction” the U.S. military can rain down on Iran, as reports say that U.S. and Israeli airstrikes have killed over 1,000 Iranian civilians in just four days.
Hegseth said at a press briefing that the U.S. and Israel should soon have “complete control of Iranian skies” and that it would mean “Iranian leaders looking up and seeing only U.S. and Israeli airpower.”
“Every minute of every day until we decide it’s over, and Iran will be able to do nothing about it. B-2s, B-52s, B1s, Predator drones, fighters controlling the skies, picking targets, death and destruction from the sky all day long,” he added.
[As the Pentagon is reportedly seeking an additional $50 billion to wage its unauthorized war on Iran] Hegseth said the war wasn’t meant to be a “fair fight” and mentioned that the administration has loosened the rules of engagement for the military.
“Our war fighters have maximum authorities granted personally by the president and yours truly. Our rules of engagement are bold, precise, and designed to unleash American power, not shackle it. This was never meant to be a fair fight. And it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be,” he said.
Hegseth said that in the attack on Iran, which he has dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” the U.S. military has “delivered twice the air power of ‘Shock and Awe’ in 2003,” referring to the massive bombing campaign that opened the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said at the conference that the U.S. had hit over 2,000 targets inside Iran so far.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency, or HRANA, a U.S.-based and US-funded NGO that’s very critical of the Iranian government, said on Tuesday night that at least 1,097 civilians have been killed and more than 5,000 have been wounded.
Citing Iranian medical authorities, Al Jazeera also reported on Wednesday that over 1,000 civilians have been killed. The HRANA said that targets struck over the previous 24-hour period included several military bases, two medical centers, and one residential area.
The worst known civilian massacre occurred on the first day of the bombing campaign, when a missile struck an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, killing 165 people, mostly students.
Hegseth was asked about the strike and whose munition struck the school and said the U.S. military was “investigating” the matter. A map displayed during the briefing that showed areas the US had bombed showed that Minab was right in the middle of a strike zone.
The civilian death toll is expected to continue rising as Hegseth’s message during the briefing was that the war was just getting started and that more U.S. forces were on their way to the Middle East. “More bombers, fighters are arriving just today.
And now with complete control of the skies, we will be using 500-pound, 1,000-pound and 2,000-pound GPS-and-laser-guided precision gravity bombs, which we have a nearly unlimited stockpile,” he said.
Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.
This article is from Antiwar.com,
The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.
How does one comprehend such a lack of human emotion and basic humanity?
As one of the functions of the CIA complex at Pine Gap in Australia is satellite support for US submarines, it’s quite possible that Australia assisted in the sinking of the Iranian submarine.
We learned that US military investigations are worthless as long ago as a village named My Lai. The only thing that happened then was that a staff officer named Colin Powell got ‘made’, and lived happily ever after and almost became President by not believing what he was told and taking no action. We know about My Lai not because of the official investigation, but because of a journalist named Seymour Hersh.
The US military will always cover up the truth, and protect the rear ends of the brass. They claim to have an Honor Code that says that they do not lie, but they will always lie to protect each other. Just like the former military in the police.
Guilty of crimes against humanity. The man is a criminal drunkard who cruel and not very smart. I am not religious but I wish I believed in Hell and its fires because he certainly belongs there along with the Idiot president and all of his minions.
Drunkard incompetent vicious fascistic nasty know nothing who is into human sacrifice in other words a war mongering war criminal
So helpful to get unbiased reports on this war on Iran. If you have time, could you confirm if the US is using “double-tap” bombing, which the Israelis used on Palestinians in Gaza. Its use in Tehran was reported by fairly reliable observers such as Mohammad Marandi. Like the bombing of the primary school for girls in Mirab and the sinking of the Iranian frigate in international waters off Sri Lanka, it must surely break accepted, conventional rules of war.
What conventional rules of war? And who is the referee? Is there a Penalty Box?
Maybe the Europeans once had some rules for war, but they have long ago been thrown out by the oligarchs as being inconvenient to the oligarchs. Since the Democrats are the Party of the Pentagon, I’d guess they still promote the myth of Rules of a Rules Based Order which are not written down and which the great USA can never violate, but its all a myth. Joe Biden would have told you that it was perfectly legal for him to bomb Iran had he decided to do so. The same America that still says it was right and proper to nuke Hiroshima and Nagasaki in violation of the rules. Its just that the Rules aren’t written down, and can be changed by the Oligarchs at any moment, without any notice being required. Like any other Terms and Conditions that you have no say in setting.
Al Capone understood. You can ask nicely, or ask nicely with a gun in your hand. America always preferred the later, and only arrested Capone on ‘tax evasion’. Welcome to America.
Glad that CN has published antiwar.com’s editor’s piece
describing the total immoral depravity and vile inhumanity
of America’s military leadership.
Maybe the Joint Chiefs of Staff will tell us that Trump,
Jesus’s avatar loves dead Iranians.
No wonder an X-Marine was thrown out of the Senate
for saying “Nobody wants to fight for Israel.”
“This was never meant to be a fair fight. And it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be,”
This is a degenerate form of “military strategy”, centered on homicidal sadism, and the same can be said about “theologies” that support it (Israeli Modern Orthodox, American Christian Zionist etc).
I know I grew up poor, and not as some arrogant American Elite. But the rule on my playgrounds growing up was “Turn Abouts Is Fair Play.”
The reason veteran soldiers usually respect the niceties of war is that they know they might be the one laying helpless on the ground begging for someone else to respect those same niceties. Veteran soldiers know about the fortunes of war, and how they can break both directions. America is going to end up fighting a war where everyone else has agreed on “No Prisoners. No Mercy. Unconditional Surrender.” But there will probably be a faction opposing America that says that this is too good for the Monsters of Minab.
Hegseth is a piece of shit. A maniac.
once they’ll be “done” with iran, who’s next? turkey?
astounding how many in the US military are willing
to obey illegal orders. even more embarrassing to me:
how my EU country’s leaders happily go along with it all!
Complete lack of any humanity decency or reason. Typical Israeli tactics too with the USA unable to consider that the world is made of sovereign nations.
Any decent human being should show remorse for killing so many school children.
Trump seems to have gathered a group of psychopaths to match his own affliction.
Nice of Mr Hegseth to volunteer evidence for his forthcoming war crimes trial.