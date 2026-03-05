DAY 5: ATTACK ON IRAN

U.S. sub sinks Iranian ship; C.I.A. arming Kurds for invasion of Iran and the U.S. Senate fails to rein Trump in as the war ended its fifth day.



Days 1-3, Day4

Wednesday

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



Day Five of the Israeli-U.S. unprovoked assault on Iran saw a U.S. submarine sink an Iranian frigate 3,200 kilometers away from the theater of war, killing 87 sailors; the U.S. Senate vote against a War Powers resolution that could have restrained Donald Trump and news that the C.I.A. is arming Kurdish rebels to invade Iran.

US Sub Torpedos Iranian Ship

The Indian navy said the Iranian ship had taken part in the International Fleet Review naval exercise MILAN 2026. Seventy-four countries participated. The ship was carrying roughly 130 sailors and was attacked without warning. At least 87 sailors were killed, with 32 rescued by Sri Lankan naval forces. The U.S. submarine crew reportedly made no effort to rescue any Iranians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called it an “atrocity at sea,” and warned, “Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret [the] precedent it has set.” This could mean that Iran would attack U.S. military assets anywhere in the world. The U.S. tried to justify its attack against a ship not attacking the U.S. with the convoluted logic that the ship could have potentially in the future engaged in battle with the U.S. Pre-emptive attacks are permitted under international law if these conditions are met: An armed attack is imminent (not merely possible or distant in the future),

The threat is overwhelming and leaves no reasonable alternative (necessity),

The response is proportionate . None of these conditions applied in this case. The U.S. committed a crime of war in sinking that ship. Senate Stops War Powers Resolution

The U.S. Senate voted down a bipartisan War Powers resolution that would have t required Trump to seek congressional approval before continuing or expanding the war against Iran. The vote was 53-47 along party lines. Republicans defended the undeclared, unconstitutional war of aggression. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who called the war “illegal,” and Republican Rand Paul pushed the resolution. The House is to vote today. [See: Trump’s Unjust & Unconstitutional War]

CIA Arms Kurds for Invasion

Multiple outlets, including Axios, CNN, and The New York Times provided extraordinary detail about preparations for a C.I.A. and Mossad-backed armed Kurdish invasion of Iran from Iraq. Axios reported:

“Six days before the war began, five dissident Kurdish Iranian groups sheltering in Iraq announced the formation of the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan to fight Iran. The Iranian Kurdish militias are backed by the Mossad and the CIA, two U.S. and Israeli officials and a third source with knowledge said.

The goal is to try to take over a specific territory in the Kurdish region inside Iran in order to challenge the regime and inspire a broader uprising, a U.S. official said.”

Iranian Press TV reports that Iranian forces have already begun a military operation targeting “anti-Iran separatist forces” in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq.

In Other News

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Australia, where he displayed the doubletalk of a U.S. vassal state. On the one hand he decried the U.S. and Israel aggression as “inconsistent with international law”, but at the same time said Canada will “stand by our allies”.

“One can never categorically rule out participation,” he with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at his side. Australia too supports the Israeli-U.S. aggression. That’s what vassals do.

In the theater of war, Qatar said its fighter jets shot down two Iranian bombers that were headed towards the Al Udeid Air Base, the U.S.’s largest base in the Middle East.

NATO air defenses brought down an Iranian missile that was aimed at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, There are about 50 U.S. nuclear weapons stationed at Incirlik.