ISRAEL & US BEGIN AGGRESSION AGAINST IRAN

LIVE UPDATES – The United States and Israel have begun their war of aggression to overthrow the Iranian government on Saturday morning with loud explosions heard in the capital, Tehran and five other cities.



5:13 am EST: Explosions have now also been heard in Kuwait, according to Drop Site News, and Al Jazeera reports that a 9-story building in Tel Aviv has been struck. Haaretz reports Jordanian claims that it shot down two incoming missiles. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev chided Trump, sarcastically calling him a “peacemaker.” According to Reuters, he said:

“The peacemaker once again showed his face. All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No ?one really wanted to negotiate anything. The question is who has ?more patience ?to wait for ?the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only ?249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. ?Let’s see in 100 years…”

5:05 am EST: The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement that “The great test of history has arrived. The people of Iran are proud that they did everything possible to prevent war. Just as we were ready for negotiations, we are more prepared than ever to defend the Iranian nation.”

4:40 am EST: The U.S. has struck a neighborhood in southwest Baghdad in Iraq, where the Shia militia, Kata’ib Hezbollah, is based, The New York Times reports. The service center of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet was struck by Iranian missiles, Bahrain’s state news agency reported.

4:30 am EST: Reuters reports explosions heard in Bahrain near the U.S. Fifth Fleet, and explosions in Abu Dhabi in the UAE indicating that Tehran has begun the retaliation it promised against allies of the U.S. in the region that allowed its territory to be used in the attack against Iran. The NYT reports explosions in Jerusalem possibly from interceptors striking Iranian missiles. Reports from Qatar say the Qataris have intercepted missiles incoming from across the Gulf.

3:52 am EST: Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian people, telling them to “remove the yoke of tyranny and bring a free Iran.” He also called Iran an “existential threat,” portraying his own threat to region as defense.

3:40 am EST: A second barrage of Iranian missiles have been fired towards Israel, Haaretz reports. No indications yet of damage to Israel, where hospitals have sent non-critical patients home to make room for civilian casualties. The rabid National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued this statement: “If there is anyone anywhere in Israel counting on supporting Iran – don’t try us. I state unequivocally: We will cut off the head of anyone who seeks to incite or support the enemy.”

3:25 am EST: Trump calls on Iran’s military and police to “lay down your weapons and have complete immunity” or “face certain death.” He warns of American casualties but says this is a “noble” mission for the future. In a white golfing cap with “U.S.A” emblazoned across it, a blue blazer and open collared white shirt without a tie, Trump looks like he just stepped off the course to laconically read the most vapid war propaganda while sociopathically endangering innumerable human lives.

3:15 am EST: In his video, Trump repeats the lie that Iran could “soon reach the American homeland” with a ballistic missile. There is zero independent confirmation that Iran has such an ambition. Trump said, “We are going to raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally again obliterated. We are going to annihilate their Navy,” and stop their proxies from destabilizing the region. These are proxies who were largely responsible for defeating ISIS, especially in Iraq. Proxies that defended against the proxies of the major terrorist threat in the region — the Gulf monarchies.

3:01 am EST: Trump has called on the Iranian people to“take over your government” when the U.S.-Israeli attack is over. “This will be probably your only chance for generations,” he said in his 8-minute video. “For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond.”

2:45 am EST: Donald Trump releases a pre-recorded 8-minute video announcing “major combat operations” in Iran. He claims the objective is to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” a statement underpinned by not the slightest evidence. He called the Iranians a “vicious group of very hard, terrible people.” He has dredged up the takeover of the U.S. embassy and holding of U.S. hostages in Tehran in 1979 as partial justification for the attack. Trump falsely says Iran has rejected every opportunity to “renounce their nuclear ambitions,” ignoring that he tore up a 2015 international nuclear deal that was working to monitor Iran’s reduced enrichment.

2:30 am EST: Al Jazeera is reporting from Washington that the U.S. involvement is intended to decapitate Iran’s leadership. The New York Times, Al Jazeera, BBC and Reuters are reporting ongoing attacks in Tehran (multiple explosions near government sites, University Street, Jomhouri area, east and north districts; smoke rising and air defenses active); Qom; Kermanshah; Isfahan and Karaj.

2:20 am EST: Reuters reports that the date of Feb. 28 for the attack was chosen months ago. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved from the capital to a reportedly secure location, the news agency adds. Dozens of U.S. airstrikes are being carried out in a far more extensive attack then last June, The New York Times reports. Katz said the attack is intended to “remove threats to the State of Israel.” This is to present aggression in the guise of self-defense without any credible Iranian threat.

1:55 am EST: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the attack on Saturday morning, declaring a state of emergency in Israel. Haaretz and Reuters report imminent missile and drone attack in retaliation on Israel. Two hours earlier Haaretz reported an Israeli preemptive strike against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

