WATCH: ‘Arrest Herzog!’

This was the peaceful rally opposing the Israeli president’s visit to Sydney, Australia last week that police then viciously attacked. A full-length film by Cathy Vogan.



Images of extreme police violence at a Sydney protest have been seen worldwide, but little has been heard of what 20,000+ (peaceful) protestors had to say about Israeli President Issac Herzog‘s presence in Australia. In brief, they wanted him arrested for incitement to genocide.

Here is the full event Palestine Action Group (PAG) organised for Feb. 9, the day of his arrival. Speakers include former Australian of the Year, Grace Tame; author and investigative journalist, Antony Loewenstein; and Senator Mehreen Faruqi.

The original plan was for speeches at Sydney Town Hall, followed by a march to NSW Parliament House, but police had shut off a large part of the city to protect the president, who would be speaking at another event that evening for victims of the Bondi massacre.

The shutdown was unsuccessfully appealed in the Supreme Court on the day of the protest, with the judgement coming at 5pm, 30 minutes before the protest began. The PAG event started on time but lasted longer than expected, and police were initially ordered to surround the crowd and prevent them from leaving.

Then they were told to clear the area as quickly as possible, lest protestors “smash into” (in the words of NSW Premier Chris Minns) attendees leaving the Herzog event. The combination inevitably caused a crowd crush and numerous injuries, with one woman having her spine fractured in four places. There is to be an investigation into police conduct.

Cameras: Cathy Vogan, Joe Lauria, and Mandy King and Fabio Cavadini of Frontyard Films. Producer and Editor: Cathy Vogan. Time: 1 hr 57 min 27 sec. Stills follow.