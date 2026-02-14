Analysis, Australia, Britain, CN Live!, Commentary, Europe, History, India, Intelligence, Iran, Israel, Israel, Legal, Media, Middle East, NATO, Palestine, Russia, Russiagate, Ukraine, United States, VIPS, Zionism

WATCH: The World This Week – w/Ray McGovern

Former C.I.A. Russia analyst Ray McGovern joins Episode 5 of The World This Week to discuss the war in Ukraine and the Middle East. Saturday 8 p.m. EST.

The World This Week discusses the Ukraine War and the Middle East with former C.I.A. analyst Ray McGovern.

Amid signs of democracy dangerously breaking out this week,

  • Western publics say they no longer want to fund the Ukraine disaster;
  • a jury acquitted Palestine Action activists in London;
  • the High Court of England and Wales ruled the Starmer government’s designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was illegal;
  • more Epstein revelations expose Israel and debauched members of the ruling class;  
  • and tens of thousands of ordinary people in Australia protested the visit of the genocidal president of Israel until democracy was blunted by the fists of the police.
  • Hosts: Joe Lauria and Patrick Lawrence.
    Guest: Ray McGovern. Producer: Cathy Vogan.

