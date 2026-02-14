WATCH: The World This Week – w/Ray McGovern

Former C.I.A. Russia analyst Ray McGovern joins Episode 5 of The World This Week to discuss the war in Ukraine and the Middle East. Saturday 8 p.m. EST.
Amid signs of democracy dangerously breaking out this week,
- Western publics say they no longer want to fund the Ukraine disaster;
- a jury acquitted Palestine Action activists in London;
- the High Court of England and Wales ruled the Starmer government’s designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was illegal;
- more Epstein revelations expose Israel and debauched members of the ruling class;
- and tens of thousands of ordinary people in Australia protested the visit of the genocidal president of Israel until democracy was blunted by the fists of the police.
- Hosts: Joe Lauria and Patrick Lawrence.
Guest: Ray McGovern. Producer: Cathy Vogan.