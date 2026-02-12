WATCH: Will Israel Blackmail Trump to Attack Iran?

Shares

A former senior Israeli intelligence officer tells Consortium News’ CN Live! Benjamin Netanyahu can threaten to release unredacted revelations about Donald Trump in the Epstein files to get him to attack Tehran.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was back at the White House again on Wednesday imploring U.S. President Donald Trump to resume their war against Iran that last June failed to overthrow the Tehran government.

After their meeting, Trump said he’s still hoping for a deal with Iran to avoid renewed bloodshed. Trump wants Iran to give up all nuclear enrichment and its ballistic missiles that can reach Israel. Iran is refusing these demands.

Netanyahu is intent on sabotaging any deal, according to our guest on CN Live!, Ari Ben-Menashe, a former senior officer in Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate (MID). One way Netanyahu can do that is to threaten Trump with release of embarrassing files from the Epstein tranche, which Israel possesses, Ben Menashe says.

He also speaks about Epstein’s long career working as an intelligence agent for the MID under his handler, Ehud Barak.

Guest: Ari Ben-Menashe. Interviewers: Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria. Producer: Cathy Vogan. Time: 1 hr. 01 min. 44 secs.