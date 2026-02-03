Caitlin Johnstone: Turning the Epstein Story into Russiagate

At least part of the mainstream media is admitting that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy gathering kompromat. They just have the wrong country he was serving.
By Caitlin Johnstone
Caitlin’s Newsletter
Reading by Tim Foley
Epstein documents have been confirming for months that he was clearly and undeniably an Israeli intelligence operative, which the latest round of releases have strongly reinforced. So naturally the western media are running with the story that Epstein worked for Vladimir Putin.
A new Daily Mail article is headlined, “Epstein’s sex empire was ‘KGB honeytrap’: Paedophile financier had multiple talks with Putin after conviction — with Russian girls flown in to harvest ‘kompromat’ on world-famous figures.”
The Daily Mail is owned and controlled by billionaire British aristocrat Jonathan Harold Esmond Vere Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere, who was the subject of a recent Guardian article titled “Move over, Murdoch: will Lord Rothermere be Britain’s most powerful media mogul?”
A headline from The Daily Telegraph blares “Epstein’s links to Putin and Kremlin spies raise fears he was Russian agent.” The Telegraph is owned and controlled by British billionaire Sir Frederick Barclay.
A headline by Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun asks, “As FBI files reveal fake passport, secret recordings and links to the KGB and Putin — was Jeffrey Epstein a Russian SPY?” It should here be noted that according to Betteridge’s Law of Headlines, “Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no.”
“Emails reveal new theory about whom Jeffrey Epstein was really working for,” reads a headline from Murdoch’s New York Post, with author Anthony Blair writing that “Emails showing unnamed sources discussing meetings between Epstein and the Russian president are prompting questions about whether the disgraced Wall Street figure may have trafficked girls from Russia in a state-backed effort to run the world’s ‘largest honeytrap’ to ensnare the rich and the powerful.”
They are trying to Russiagate the Epstein files
We have the most braindead commentariat in world
Literal quote from FBI source: “Epstein was close to the former PM of Israel, Ehud Barak and trained as a spy under him”
Marr is running interference here. Our media is compromised https://t.co/0hQrbl3V8z
— Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) February 2, 2026
Imperial propagandist Andrew Marr is saying on LBC that there are now “growing suspicions of a Russian connection” to Epstein, suggesting that the financier’s mysterious fortune must have come from Moscow because “he filmed and taped powerful western leaders in deeply compromising situations.”
This is of course ridiculous. Epstein is a known intelligence operative for the state of Israel, not Russia. This is an established fact, and has been for some time.
Back in November we discussed how Drop Site News had been publishing reports about Epstein’s intelligence ties under headlines like “Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time With Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan”, “Jeffrey Epstein Helped Broker Israeli Security Agreement With Mongolia”, “Jeffrey Epstein and the Mossad: How The Sex-Trafficker Helped Israel Build a Backchannel to Russia Amid Syrian Civil War”, and “Jeffrey Epstein Helped Israel Sell a Surveillance State to Côte d’Ivoire”.
Drop Site’s Ryan Grim recently noted on Twitter that the latest Epstein files released by the DOJ make this an even more conclusively established fact than it already was.
“One of the main arguments mainstream media figures make in private as to why they haven’t been able to follow Drop Site’s reporting on Epstein and his links to US and Israeli intel is that a lot of the documents we relied on are leaked and not confirmed officially by the government,” Grim said. “With this latest DOJ dump, many of the emails are now confirmed 100% as authentic, so that excuse vanishes. Let’s see if they can report it now.”
And, of course, they can’t report it now, for the same reason they’re presently trying to spin Epstein as a Russian agent. The mass media do not exist to report verified news stories, they exist to promote the information interests of the western empire and the oligarchs who steer it.
It certainly does not serve the interests of the oligarchs and empire managers to have people reading the Epstein files with the view that he was an Israeli operative conducting his abuses and manipulations at the highest levels of society with the blessings of the western intelligence cartel. So of course they’re scrambling to make it about Russia.
Caitlin Johnstone’s work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, following her on Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, YouTube, or throwing some money into her tip jar on Ko-fi, Patreon or Paypal. If you want to read more you can buy her books. The best way to make sure you see the stuff she publishes is to subscribe to the mailing list at her website or on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything she publishes. For more info on who she is, where she stands and what she’s trying to do with her platform, click here. All works are co-authored with her American husband Tim Foley.
This article is from Caitlin’s Newsletter and re-published with permission.
The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.
It’s beyond laughable that anyone could believe Russia is behind the Epstein operation when it was pretty clearly connected to Israel. Only the most deluded FOX News fan or Maddow aficionado could even entertain the idea.
Others may also have become reminded of that discerning, very observant comic some years ago in the cast of Saturday Night Live, Jon Lovitz, whose pathological liar character Tommy Flanagan would respond to Ms. Johnstone’s insightful article with something like this:
“Yeah, that’s right! It was the Russians who Jeffrey Epstein was secretly working for, – and not Israel!”
“Yeah! That’s the ticket!”
Peace.
As soon as I saw the headlines about Epstein and supposed Russian ‘connections ‘ I thought “of course there are!” I expect it will be China next.
Sure. Putin is so powerful that he did it! WE remember when Biden was President, there was a saying: if Biden farts Putin is guilty.
Ridiculous…
Thanks much! Debunking this story is always fashionable, always germane, always deeply appreciated!
The 99 percent Russiaphobia Ametican public will have no problem believing the Epstein Putin connection.Dumping on anything Russian in America is the pastime of political pundits on both sides of the isle.There is little wiggle room between the Democratic and Republican parties when it comes to criticism of Russia, Communism or no Communism.One thing that the American people agree on is that Russia is evil,because that is all they have been told for over a hundred yesrs.How could a people who hardly read books think anything else.Even if they were a casual reader,the authors of most books that cover anything Russian never fail to criticize the Russian leaders,whoever they are.I am an 80 year old American veteran and know how much the Russian people suffered in WW2,of which the consequence was their defeat of Nazi Germany resulted in not having fascist nazi Germany 56 miles off the coast of Alaska and a decidedly different life for my fellow Americans.There would have been no Rock and Roll,no Elvis,no boys of summer.I am that one Tenth of Americans that you will never convince that Russia is evil.
I think the cheap shots against Russia will fail, like the ridiculous “Russia gate” distraction. Most serious analysts already knew that Epstein was a Mossad/CIA asset. The evidence is even more clear now.
As to be expected, the complete “files” will never be released. As Caity points out, this is being used as a political diversion and distraction. Although no hard evidence is available so far, there is loads of circumstantial evidence that DT was also in the middle of this. I would bet a large sum of money that Orange Judas was one of the pedophile rapists. Not just Andrew, Clinton, Gates etc.
So, we can add these crimes to the already long list of crimes committed by the idiot emperor: genocide, war crimes, abuse of power, high crimes against the constitution, violation of most of the Bill of Rights, raping and abusing underage girls, and maybe even more. These people are just fine with mass murdering thousands upon thousands of children. (Remember Madeleine Albright?) So in their minds raping children is no big deal.
The Sycophant-Stenographer media also diverts attention by demonizing Iran and China in addition to Russia. Many so-called independent media repeat CIA boilerplate BS uncritically to claim that the “Iranian regime” brutally slaughtered over a 100 thousand innocent, nonviolent protesters. Anyone familiar with the facts knows that this is complete bollocks. The DoubleThink: Trump bad, but Iran worse, so we must support Emperor Pedo to bomb Iran to “help the Iranian people” WTF? Sadly, this is always the BS excuse for the war criminal “liberals” and “compatible left”.
If the Nuremberg trial legal standards were ever to be applied, many in the US would face execution for some of the most heinous, evil deeds in history.
Who controls the western governments ?
Who controls the MSM ?
Who controls silicon valley ?
Clue: It ain’t the Russians (or Chinese).