Caitlin Johnstone: After Iran, Next Target: Cuba

We’re being asked to believe Cuba is Hamas, so the U.S. needs to strangle it to death in self-defense. That the U.S. has been pursuing regime change in Cuba for generations, we’re told, is mere coincidence.



By Caitlin Johnstone

It’s just incredible how quickly and aggressively the U.S. is advancing long-standing agendas of global conquest under the Trump administration. Now they’re racing to take out Cuba.

The U.S. president has signed an executive order to impose new tariffs on countries which supply oil to Cuba, even indirectly, which is expected to dramatically increase the pressure on the already struggling island nation.

This comes as the Financial Times reports that “Cuba only has enough oil to last 15 to 20 days at current levels of demand and domestic production” after the U.S. cut off the supply from Venezuela and Mexico shelved a planned oil shipment.

Trump’s order itself contains the usual excuses we’ve come to expect from the empire of propaganda and lies, with its authors babbling without evidence about Hamas and Hezbollah and “transnational terrorist groups” receiving support from Havana, thereby making this crushing act of siege warfare a self-defense measure implemented in protection of the American people.

We’re being asked to believe that Cuba is Hamas, so Washington needs to strangle it to death in self-defense. The fact that the U.S. has been pursuing regime change in Cuba for generations, we are told, is merely a coincidence.

The lies get dumber and dumber with each new imperial power grab. It’s just insulting at this point.

The Wall Street Journal published an article titled “The U.S. Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End of the Year” which cited anonymous senior U.S. officials saying they viewed the operation to remove Maduro from Caracas as a “blueprint” for bringing down Havana.

Here’s an excerpt:

“Emboldened by the U.S. ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the Trump administration is searching for Cuban government insiders who can help cut a deal to push out the Communist regime by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said. The Trump administration has assessed that Cuba’s economy is close to collapse and that the government has never been this fragile after losing a vital benefactor in Maduro, these people said. Officials don’t have a concrete plan to end the Communist government that has held power on the Caribbean island for almost seven decades, but they see Maduro’s capture and subsequent concessions from his allies left behind as a blueprint and a warning for Cuba, senior U.S. officials said.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that administration officials have been meeting with “Cuban exiles and civic groups in Miami and Washington” with the goal of “identifying somebody inside the current government who will see the writing on the wall and want to cut a deal,” in a way similar to how assets within the Maduro government were recruited to facilitate his removal.

In a new segment on Trump’s frenzied efforts to topple Havana, CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reports from Cuba that he’s “heard from a U.S. embassy source that diplomats there have been advised to quote ‘have their bags packed’ as the Trump administration explores new ways to destabilize the communist-run government.”

The U.S. likes to immiserate the populations of targeted nations using economic strangulation with the goal of fomenting unrest and turning people against their leaders.

In 2019 Trump’s previous secretary of state Mike Pompeo openly acknowledged that the goal of Washington’s economic warfare against Iran was to make the population so miserable that they “change the government”, cheerfully citing the “economic distress” the nation had been placed under by U.S. sanctions.

Economic distress has been widely cited as a primary factor in the deadly protests that have rocked Iran in recent weeks. Starvation sanctions are the only form of warfare where it is widely considered both normal and ethical to deliberately target a civilian population with deadly force.

Deliberately impoverishing an entire nation so that it erupts in conflict and civil war is one of the most evil things you can possibly imagine, but it’s the go-to Plan A for the U.S. empire when it comes to removing foreign leaders who refuse to kiss the imperial boot.

From Palestine to Lebanon to Yemen to Syria to Venezuela to Cuba to Iran, these last couple of years the U.S. has been in a mad scramble to eliminate governments and resistance groups which attempt to insist on their own sovereignty.

There’s a new excuse every time, but the end goal is always the same: the furtherance of planetary domination.

The U.S. empire is the single most tyrannical and murderous power structure on this planet. If any regime is in need of changing, it’s that one.

Caitlin Johnstone's work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, following her on Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, YouTube, or throwing some money into her tip jar on Ko-fi, Patreon or Paypal. If you want to read more you can buy her books. The best way to make sure you see the stuff she publishes is to subscribe to the mailing list at her website or on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything she publishes. For more info on who she is, where she stands and what she's trying to do with her platform, click here. All works are co-authored with her American husband Tim Foley.

