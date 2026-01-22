WATCH: CN Live! — ‘Free Speech in the Dock’

Shares

Under the new law passed this week by the Australian Parliament, a pro-Palestinian group could potentially be banned and its members arrested for accusing Israel of genocide. A senator who opposed the bill joins CN Live!

The Australian Parliament has adopted a potentially nation-altering hate crimes bill that allows an intelligence agency and the government to collaborate in virtual secrecy to list “hate groups” whose members and supporters could be then imprisoned, according to the text of the law and to senators who voted against it in a late-night session on Tuesday.

The law could allow peaceful organizations protesting against Israel to be listed without due process as hate groups in a hidden process between the Australian Intelligence Security Organisation (ASIO), which is the national domestic intelligence agency similar to the F.B.I., the attorney general and the home affairs minister.

Asked by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) four times whether a group accusing Israel of genøcide could be designated a “hate group,” federal Attorney-General Michelle Rowland ultimately said she would rely on the advice of ASIO & the police in such a case.

GUESTS: Sen. David Shoebridge and Nasser Mashni, director of the Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network (APAN). INTERVIEWERS: Cathy Vogan and Joe Lauria.