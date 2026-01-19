WATCH: CN Live! — ‘Minnesota Meltdown’

Shares

F.B.I. whistleblower Coleen Rowley and attorney Marjorie Cohn discuss the legal and political fallout of the ongoing ICE crisis in Minnesota and across the U.S. 8 pm EST Monday.



The crisis of ICE has exploded in the U.S. state of Minnesota after a masked agent of Immigration & Customs Enforcement killed an unarmed U.S. citizen, Renee Nicole Good, in her car on Jan. 7.

Instead of investigating the killer, Agent Jonathan Ross, Trump administration officials have opened investigations into the victim’s partner and into the governor of the state and the mayor of Minneapolis, where the killing occurred. Tensions are high on the streets of the city as they have been around the country as citizens stand up to this new, repressive police force.

The Trump regime’s reaction to the shooting has exposed its danger to U.S. democracy for all to see: an out of control, unaccountable, militarized and personal police force for a thuggish president who intimidates his citizens and scoffs at the law. We discuss the Meltdown in Minnesota tonight on CN Live!

Our guests are Coleen Rowley, a Minneapolis-based F.B.I. whistleblower who tried to alert F.B.I. headquarters ahead of the 9/11 attacks about suspicious flight lessons being given to one of the eventual hijackers who also had ties to radical groups — intelligence that was either ignored or blocked in Washington.

Rowley testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2002 about systemic problems in the F.B.I.’s handling of pre-9/11 intelligence, which contributed to probes into the bureau’s failures. Time magazine named her (along with two other whistleblowers) as one of its 2002 Persons of the Year for her courage in exposing these lapses.

Marjorie Cohn is a criminal defense attorney and former president of the U.S. National Lawyers Guild who has written extensively about the legal issues surrounding Trump administration behavior. She has recently written an article on the ICE crisis in Minnesota for Consortium News.

Hosts: Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria Producer: Cathy Vogan