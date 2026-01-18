Caitlin Johnstone: Regime Change the US

Shares

By Caitlin Johnstone

I support regime change in the United States.

The real kind, not the “new face at the front desk every few years” kind.

I’m all for overthrowing tyrannical power structures, I just think we should start with the worst one.

Why should I support the violent overthrow of the U.S. empire’s enemies while the U.S. empire itself remains standing?

Why should I want to help the one power structure that’s terrorizing and destroying nations around the world with the goal of total planetary domination?

Why should I facilitate the propaganda campaign of the latest imperial regime change operation by talking about the tyranny and oppressiveness of the Official Bad Guy of the Day when it will do nothing but help the empire expand its global hegemony?

In all these years no one has ever been able to give me a satisfactory answer to these questions. And I have asked them many times, in many different ways.

If I’m at a crowded pub and there’s one guy going around beating people up and taking their wallets, I’m not going to be focused on the character of his victims, I’m going to be paying attention to the most glaring and urgent abuse dynamic in the room.

Nobody else is mass murdering, starving and robbing populations around the world like the U.S. and its allies are doing. No other power structure comes anywhere close.

The U.S. power alliance is unquestionably the most destructive and abusive entity in our world, and it also happens to be the power structure under which I live. This gives me a special responsibility to oppose its abuses.

The only reason everything I just said isn’t completely obvious to everyone is because we live in a mind-controlled dystopia where people are aggressively propagandized from birth into believing our rulers are more or less the Good Guys and the nations they target are more or less the Bad Guys.

That’s the only reason anyone thinks it makes sense to watch my tirades against U.S. warmongering and go “Hmm and yet you have nothing bad to say about Iran and Russia? You must be getting PAID by them!”

Over the years I’ve been accused of being a paid propagandist or secret agent for Russia, China, Iran, Qatar, Hamas, Hezbollah, Venezuela, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, and probably some others I’ve forgotten.

People who live in the western empire make these assumptions whenever they see me opposing the latest imperial power grab because they’re so propaganda-addled that they cannot conceive of the possibility of someone standing against the empire’s abuses on principle.

Their minds flail around searching for reasons for my behavior, and all they can come up with is that I’m some kind of state operative.

People act like my focusing my criticisms on the western empire is a sign of something malignant and suspicious, but it isn’t. It’s not strange that I focus my criticisms on the western empire, it’s strange that everyone else does not.

If we didn’t live in a civilization where our psyches are continually assaulted by a deluge of empire propaganda from every direction, nothing I’m saying here would even need to be explained.

Regime change the United States.

Not its fake official elected government: its real government. The oligarchs and government agencies which actually run the thing.

Replace its empire managers and empire management institutions with real democracy which gives the American people real authority over the actions of their own government, rather than the fake decoy elections they have now.

Regime change the United States, and regime change all its imperial member states. Australia. The U.K. Israel. Canada. The E.U. The entire imperial core.

If you have done this and you still want to talk about how mean and bad the Iranian government is, THEN I might listen to you. THEN I might take some interest in what you have to say.

Until then, you’re just one more mindless imperial bootlicker trying to advance the interests of the power structure under which you live.

