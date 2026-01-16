Russia Blasts US at UN Security Council on Iran

Shares

WATCH: Russia blasted the U.S. for running a “regime change” operation in Iran, while the Iranian envoy said “any act of aggression, direct or indirect, will be met with a decisive, proportionate, and lawful response.”



By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News



Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, in an address to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, accused the United States of taking part in a regime change operation in Iran.

He said:

“What is happening on the streets of Iranian cities in recent days has gone far beyond peaceful protests. There have been documented cases of the use of firearms, killings of law enforcement officers and civilians, arson attacks on medical facilities and public institutions, and attacks on emergency services facilities. These actions cannot be covered up by the pretext of freedom of expression or the protection of human rights. What is happening in Iran is yet another example of the use of tried and tested methods of ‘color revolutions,’ in which specially trained armed provocateurs turn peaceful protests into senseless riots, pogroms, destruction of public property, and brutal murders of police officers, state security personnel, and peaceful protesters, including children. As we have already seen time and again in a number of countries, all these actions are either orchestrated or supported by external forces that are interested in so-called ‘regime change.'”

“Today’s meeting, convened by our American colleagues, is nothing but yet another attempt to justify blatant aggression and interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. And if the Iranian authorities do not ‘come to their senses’ – as Washington put it – then the US will resolve the Iranian problem in their favorite way, namely through strikes geared towards overthrowing the undesirable regime. In fact, in the current situation, these external forces are not not even bothering to hide their involvement in violent actions, especially given that the U.S. president has openly called on protesters to take over Iranian state institutions. The U.S. and its ‘cheerleaders’ are actively exploiting the economic and social problems of ordinary Iranians, caused by the unlawful sanctions pressure imposed on Iran by Western countries. They are using sanctions to stir up public tensions and destabilize the domestic political situation.”

Nebenzia said the U.S. brought Iranians to speak to the Council [seen from 16:52 to 38:42] to in the above video] who had lived in the U.S. for 20 years in order “to serve the positions of those who convened this meeting and have nothing to do with issues of international peace and security.”

He said: “In general, what is happening now is nothing but an embarrassment and a farce, a shoddy show unworthy of the members of the Council.”

He called the meeting a “circus” and a “cheap show.”

Nebenzia also warned of the “extremely dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric we hear in the recent days from the U.S. leadership, which has gone as far as openly calling for the ‘seizure of state institutions’ in Iran and threatening to provide ‘assistance’ to protesters. Such statements are nothing less than an incitement to violently change the constitutional order of a sovereign state.”

Read the full Russian statement.

Iranian Ambassador

Iran’s U.N. envoy Gholamhossein Darzi told the council he also rejected the briefers that the U.S. had brought to the meeting. “They do not represent Iranian civil society,” he said. “They represent the political agenda of the United States and Israeli regimes.” He accused them of being “on Mossad’s payroll.”

Darzi said that in the current violence many Iranians had been killed at the hands of the “atrocities of ISIS.” He accused the U.S. of engaging in disinformation to hide Washington’s role in trying to overthrow his government.

He said:

“It is deeply regrettable that the representative of the United States regime … has resorted to lies, distortions of facts and deliberate misinformation to conceal his country’s direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence.”

Darzi accused the U.S. of employing mercenaries to commit crimes against his nation. “The United States regime is attempting to portray itself as friend of the Iranian people,” he said, “while simultaneously laying the groundwork for political destabilization and military intervention under a so-called humanitarian narrative.”

Speaking in English, Darzi then put the present U.S. operation into its historical context. He said:

From the orchestration of the 1956 (sic-1953) coup against the democratically- elected government of Dr. Mossadegh, to its extensive political, military, and intelligence backing of Saddam’s regime war of aggression against Iran. From the downing of Iran Air Flight 655 in 1988, killing 290 innocent civilians to its complicity in assassinations, sabotage and attacks against Iranian civilian and infrastructure, including the war of aggression carried out in June 2025.”

In the past two weeks of unrest, Darzi said, the “United States regime is responsible “Peaceful protests that began on 28th of December 2025 with legitimate economic demands were deliberately hijacked by organized armed groups and transformed into violent riots.” The led to attacks on mosques and police stations, and beheadings and burning innocent people alive, Darzi said.

The situation is in fact very simple. The United States regime and its accompllices, particularly the Israeli regime, cannot evade responsibility for the innocent blood that has been shed in my country,” he said. “Unable to achieve their objectives through the 12-day war of aggression against Iran in June 2025, they now seek to pursue the same goals through political destabilization, internet internal unrest and chaos. This strategy relies on manufacturing casualties, spreading false and inflated figures, and creating a pretext for foreign intervention. It is a familiar script, one that has been used repeatedly from Iraq to Libya and to Venezuela.”

Iran “seeks neither escalation nor confrontation,” he said. “However, any act of aggression, direct or indirect, will be met with a decisive, proportionate, and lawful response under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter,” he vowed.

“This is not a threat; it is a statement of legal reality. Responsibility for all consequences will rest solely with those who initiate such unlawful acts,” he said.

Watch the full Iranian statement above from 1:45.00 to 2:07.00.

The US Intervention

U.S. Ambassador Mike Walz told the meeting: