Caitlin Johnstone: Just Read Lindsey Graham’s Face

Lindsey Graham’s long face is encouraging. Maybe war with Iran really has been put off for the time being.



By Caitlin Johnstone

You can always tell how murderous the U.S. empire is being from day to day from the expression on warmongering senator Lindsey Graham’s face, and right now he looks like he just found his mother dead in the bathtub.

Earlier this month Graham looked positively giddy while posing with President Trump holding a Make Iran Great Again hat and gushing about how Cuba will be the next Latin American socialist government the U.S. takes out after Venezuela, but in a Fox News clip the South Carolina senator shared on Twitter he looks and sounds like he spent all night crying and punishing his internal organs with intoxicants.

“President Trump’s resolve is not the question,” Graham glumly told reporters on Thursday regarding the possibility of an attack on Iran. “Question is, when we do an operation like this, should it be bigger or smaller? I’m in the camp of bigger. Time will tell. I’m hopeful and optimistic that the regime days are numbered.”

I personally place a lot more hope in Graham’s long face than I do in recent news reports that U.S. airstrikes on Iran now appear unlikely, because the U.S. and Israel have a track record of circulating disinformation about their intentions before attacking.

In June Trump falsely announced on social media that he had hope for a diplomatic solution with Iran regarding its nuclear program hours before bombing Iranian nuclear sites, so reports that Israel and Arab states had successfully convinced Trump to hold off on attacking Iran should be considered untrustworthy.

But Lindsey Graham’s heartbroken whimper? I personally find that encouraging. Maybe war with Iran really has been put off for the time being. One less nightmare to have to worry about.

Sometimes I think it would be helpful to publish a daily Graham-o-Meter which shows Lindsey Graham’s face on a scale from dour to ecstatic to illustrate how evil the U.S. empire is being on a given day.

When the U.S. launches airstrikes or orchestrates a regime change operation the Graham-o-Meter features a Delighted Lindsey, and when it looks like the empire has been forced to postpone a given power grab it shows a Depressed Lindsey.

Here’s hoping we see a lot more Depressed Lindseys going forward.

