WATCH: UN Security Council Clash Over Venezuela

The U.S., China and Russia clash at the Security Council over the U.S. military operation as Venezuela blasts the U.S. for abducting its president.
Council Sharply Divided Over US Action
Read the Report of the Council Meeting in U.N. News
