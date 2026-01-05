American Empire, Analysis, Anti-Colonialism, China, Latin America, Russia, Trump Administration, U.N. Security Council, U.S., United Nations, United States, Venezuela

WATCH: UN Security Council Clash Over Venezuela

Shares

The U.S., China and Russia clash at the Security Council over the U.S. military operation as Venezuela blasts the U.S. for abducting its president.   

Council Sharply Divided Over US Action

Read the Report of the Council Meeting in U.N. News

Please Donate to CN’s  Winter Fund Drive 

 

 

1 comment for “WATCH: UN Security Council Clash Over Venezuela

  1. Remember the Old Days
    January 5, 2026 at 20:47

    The daily ritual we need to employ as these actions distract from epstein
    Each day an obligatory google and youtube search for “epstein” , hit enter .
    If no interest or enough time to click any videos to watch , that act alone make keep it revelant at top or search results to not let it slip away from being highlighted .
    Else do it then move on to the days distraction .
    Just a thought , a quasi click or subscribe .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.