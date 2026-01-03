Trump’s Act of War

Shares

This is from the same playbook that destroyed Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and perpetrated coups across Asia, Africa and Latin America, write Medea Benjamin and Michelle Ellner.

By Medea Benjamin and Michelle Ellner

Overnight, the United States government bombed civilian and military sites across Venezuela and illegally kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. These are blatant and illegal acts of war by the Trump administration.

This act of aggression is a continuation of U.S. attempts to seize and plunder Venezuela’s natural resources and undermine Venezuela’s sovereignty as well as the sovereignty of other countries in Latin America.

This war does not reflect the will of the people. Nearly 70 percent of Americans oppose another war and reject the endless cycle of military interventions carried out in their name.

“At my direction, the U.S. Armed Forces conducted an extraordinary military operation in the capital of Venezuela…This was one of the most stunning, effective, and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history.” – PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ?? pic.twitter.com/QibvrRKsSv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

The same playbook of lies that destroyed Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, as well as decades of coups across Asia, Africa, and Latin America is being used again.

In the past months, the United States has:

bombed 36 boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific and killed more than 117 people;

seized two tankers containing over 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan oil

unilaterally imposed a “total and complete blockade” on Venezuelan oil shipments;

designated the democratically elected government of Venezuela a “Foreign Terrorist Organization”;

backed opposition figures to push regime change;

and launched psychological warfare with threats against the Venezuelan people.

This comes after decades of unilateral coercive measures, including a lethal sanctions regime that has killed over 100,000 people, theft of companies like CITGO, and seizure of billions of dollars of sovereign assets.

Jeffrey Sachs: U.S. Attacks Venezuela & Kidnaps President Madurohttps://t.co/B5KFq4jyZx pic.twitter.com/RRyouEty12 — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) January 3, 2026

The U.S. now claims Maduro will face “criminal charges” in a U.S. court. This sham proceeding will be done under the auspices of “drug trafficking” — but we know it has nothing to do with that, and everything to do with Trump’s policy of regime change.

“Drug trafficking” in Venezuela is this generation’s “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq, a familiar pretext for regime change. Polls show that people in the U.S. may know better now than to sign off on a regime-change war.

In the next few days, as the death toll and destruction of the U.S. attacks is revealed and the country faces continued imperialist aggression, people of the U.S. must stand steadfast with the people of Venezuela. This aggression is being carried out in the U.S. people’s name, despite the overwhelming opposition of the U.S. public to war on Venezuela.

The same playbook of lies that destroyed Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, as well as decades of coups across Asia, Africa, and Latin America is being used again. The Trump regime thinks Latin America is their backyard to squander and dictate. The American people should rise against this Monroe Doctrine 2.0 and oppose imperialist aggression against Venezuela.

Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/omF2UpDJhA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

History shows that wars can be stopped when people force them into the open.

The world does not need another U.S.-made catastrophe. Venezuela deserves sovereignty. Latin America deserves peace. And people in the United States deserve a future not stolen by endless war.

Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace and the author of numerous books including Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the US-Saudi Connection and Inside Iran: the Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Michelle Ellner is a Latin America campaign coordinator of CODEPINK. She was born in Venezuela and holds a bachelor’s degree in languages and international affairs from the University La Sorbonne Paris IV, in Paris.

This article is from Common Dreams.

Views expressed in this article may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.