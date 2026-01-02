JOHN KIRIAKOU: Contraband

Shares

The truth is this is exactly how drugs get into American prisons.



By John Kiriakou

Special to Consortium News

I have a cousin (actually, the son of a cousin) who was employed as a prison guard in rural Ohio.

I’ll refrain from publishing his name here. He was fired recently after he and another guard beat the living daylights out of a prisoner who was handcuffed. For reasons that I will never understand, he was not prosecuted.

I called his mother when a third relative forwarded to me news reports about the incident that were published in the local newspaper. The mother’s only response was, “Well, at least he wasn’t smuggling drugs into the prison!” Shame on all of them.

With that said, there is a lot of reporting in the criminal justice media about prison and jail guards who use violence against prisoners, often maiming or killing them. Indeed, I’ve written about these cases many times, including here, here, and here. But there isn’t a lot of reporting in that same media about drugs in American prisons, even though the problem is at an epidemic level.

I have written extensively about that problem, of drugs in American prisons. But I’m still mystified why nobody does anything about it. Sure, we’ve all heard the stories, probably apocryphal, about prison guards falling sick while sorting mail in the prison mailroom because the envelopes, stamps, paper, whatever, were soaked in liquified drugs.

But that certainly wasn’t my experience in prison. My experience was that, sure, there were a lot of drugs available. But every one of them was brought into the facility by the guards.

My family one weekend came to visit me in prison. At the end of every visit, like all prisoners, I was comprehensively strip searched before being allowed to return to my cell. I stripped down and said dismissively to the guard, “So you have butthole duty today. Your parents must be so proud.”

He didn’t take the bait, but instead responded, “How do you think all these drugs get in here.” I said,

“Oh, come on. There are four guards in the visiting room, along with a dozen cameras. And every other prisoner is a rat for you guys. You want me to believe that a visitor goes through security, then pulls a bag of drugs out of her vagina, hands it to one of us, we put the bag in our rear ends, and then smuggle it into the prison, all in plain view? Or do you guys just do it yourselves.”

He didn’t like that response, and the conversation solved nothing. But it has long stuck in my mind.

A Litany of Cases

The truth is that that is exactly how drugs get into American prisons. The guards bring them in. Just take a look at the following sampling from the latest issue of Prison Legal News magazine:

The smuggling of drugs and other contraband into prisons and jails across the country is obviously widespread. It points to a host of problems in the prison and jail “industry,” including a lack of oversight and the low quality of people hired as guards, at least.

But lest you think that all guards who are arrested for smuggling are drug dealers, think again. Travis County Texas prison guard Amos Nyanway was arrested in October and charged with smuggling. It wasn’t drugs that he was sneaking into the prison, however.

It was barbeque chicken wings.

Chicken is immensely popular in prison. I don’t know why. The chickens that we were fed were so scrawny that they probably couldn’t have even produced a broth. But Nyanway apparently had a good side business going, selling thousands of dollars worth of chicken wings.

He is now awaiting trial — in the same prison where he once worked.

John Kiriakou is a former C.I.A. counterterrorism officer and a former senior investigator with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. John became the sixth whistleblower indicted by the Obama administration under the Espionage Act — a law designed to punish spies. He served 23 months in prison as a result of his attempts to oppose the Bush administration’s torture program.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.