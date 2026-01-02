Choose Top 10 CN 2025 Photos

Shares

Choose your favorites from among 20 nominated photos.

These are the 20 original Consortium News photos of 2025 nominated for the top ten of the year. The photos are listed in chronological order

Please vote in the comments section by choosing up to ten in the order you think reflects the best. Please select at least your top 3. A sample ballot could read: 15, 7, 20, 13 or 8,12,3,20,6,2,14,9,5,18 for instance, or just 15, 7 & 20.

These pictures are by CN photographers Cathy Vogan, Joe Lauria, Betwa Sharma and Frontyard Films. Now choose your favorites!

March 3, 2025 — Canberra, Australia

Photo No. 1



June 15, 2025 — Los Angeles

Photo No. 2

Photo No. 3

Photo No. 4

Photo No. 5

Photo No. 6

Photo No. 7

Sydney Federal Court — June 25, 2025

Photo No. 8



Sydney Memorial Bridge — Aug. 3, 2025

Photo No. 9



Photo No. 10



Photo No. 11



Photo No. 12



Photo No. 13



Aug. 12, 2025 — Washington

Photo No. 14



Photo No. 15



Aug. 17, 2025 — New York City

Photo No. 16



Oct. 12, 2025 — Sydney

Photo No. 17



Nov. 4, 2025 — New York City

Photo No. 18



Nov. 16, 2025 — Canberra, Australia

Photo No. 19



Nov. 26, 2025 — Kabul, Afghanistan

Photo No. 20



