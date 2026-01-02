Choose Top 10 CN 2025 Photos

Choose your favorites from among 20 nominated photos.
These are the 20 original Consortium News photos of 2025 nominated for the top ten of the year. The photos are listed in chronological order
Please vote in the comments section by choosing up to ten in the order you think reflects the best. Please select at least your top 3. A sample ballot could read: 15, 7, 20, 13 or 8,12,3,20,6,2,14,9,5,18 for instance, or just 15, 7 & 20.
These pictures are by CN photographers Cathy Vogan, Joe Lauria, Betwa Sharma and Frontyard Films. Now choose your favorites!
March 3, 2025 — Canberra, Australia
Photo No. 1
Australian Senator David Shoebridge speaks outside federal court in Canberra before appeals hearing in the David McBride whistleblower case. (Cathy Vogan)
June 15, 2025 — Los Angeles
Photo No. 2
Anti-ICE protest in downtown L.A. (Joe Lauria)
Photo No. 3
Police entering convenience store to remove people after curfew. (Joe Lauria)
Photo No. 4
Protestor arguing with police in L.A. (Joe Lauria)
Photo No. 5
At anti-ICE protest, Los Angeles, June 5, 2025. (Joe Lauria)
Photo No. 6
No Kings Protest, Los Angeles, June 15, 2025. (Joe Lauria)
Photo No. 7
Hanging an effigy of Trump, Los Angeles, June 15, 2025. (Joe Lauria)
Sydney Federal Court — June 25, 2025
Photo No. 8
Antoinette Lattouf speaks to press outside federal court in Sydney after her victory against the ABC for yielding to Lobby pressure to sack her over retweet of a Human Rights Watch post about Israel using starvation as a weapon of war. (Cathy Vogan)
Sydney Memorial Bridge — Aug. 3, 2025
Photo No. 9
On the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Aug. 3, 2025. (Frontyard Films for CN)
Photo No. 10
On Sydney Harbour Bridge protest, Aug. 3, 2025. (Frontyard Films for CN)
Photo No. 11
On the Sydney Harbour Bridge, l. to r., Mary Kostakidis, Gabriel Shipton, Julian Assange, Aug. 3, 2025. (Frontyard Films for CN)
Photo No. 12
On the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Aug. 3, 2025. (Frontyard Films for CN)
Photo No. 13
Protestor on Sydney Harbour Bridge, Aug. 3, 2025. (Frontyard Films for CN)
Aug. 12, 2025 — Washington
Photo No. 14
Protest at major television news headquarters near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington over the media’s coverage of Gaza, Aug. 12, 2025. (Joe Lauria)
Photo No. 15
Vigil for Anas al Sharif and other fallen Palestinian journalists, Aug. 12, 2025 (Cathy Vogan)
Aug. 17, 2025 — New York City
Photo No. 16
Protest in New York by Hasidic Jews against conscription in Israel and war on its neighbors, Aug. 17, 2025. (Cathy Vogan)
Oct. 12, 2025 — Sydney
Photo No. 17
March and rally for Sumud flotilla members who tried to break Gaza blockade. (Cathy Vogan)
Nov. 4, 2025 — New York City
Photo No. 18
Supporters erupt in Manhattan bookshop upon news that Zohran Mamdani had been elected mayor of New York, Nov. 4, 2025. (Joe Lauria)
Nov. 16, 2025 — Canberra, Australia
Photo No. 19
The family of Dan Duggan, who has been jailed awaiting extradition decision to the U.S. for training Chinese pilots. (Cathy Vogan)
Nov. 26, 2025 — Kabul, Afghanistan
Photo No. 20
Inside bread shop in Kabul, for story on India warming to the Taliban. (Betwa Sharma for CN)
