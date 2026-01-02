2024 Photo Contest Winners

As Consortium News launches its Top 10 Photos of the Year Contest for 2025, we reveal 2024’s winners.
Here are winners of the top 10 Photos of 2024 as selected by our readers, from 20 nominees.
First Place
This Is Not a Dream. (Collage by Cathy Vogan)
Second Place
Scene outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Day One of Julian Assange hearing, Feb. 20, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
Third/Fourth Place (Tie)
George Galloway with Arthur Scargill, former mine union leader, at march for the 40th anniversary of the 1984 strike, Hatfield, South Yorkshire, England. (Joe Lauria)
Third/Fourth Place (Tie)
Police arrest ant-genocide protestors blocking military shipments to Israel in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2024. (Cathy Vogan)
Fifth Place
Assange supporters outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on May 22, 2024 respond to news that Assange would be allowed to appeal. He was eventually released in June. (Orlando Harrison for Consortium News)
Sixth Place
Craig Murray and Roger Waters at pro-Palestinian rally in Blackburn, England on July 6, 2024. (Gordon Dimmack for CN)
Seventh Place
Royal Courts of Justice where Julian Assange’s hearing was held on May 18, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
Eighth Place
Craig Murray, who was a candidate for Parliament from Blackburn, England speaking at a conference on Gaza in Blackburn , April 14, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
Ninth Place
Anti- genocide in Gaza protest protest at George Washington U. in Washington, D.C.. April 26, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
Tenth Place
Gabriel and John Shipton, Julian Assange’s brother and father, arriving to court on May 20, 2024. (Joe Lauria)
