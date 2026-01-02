2024 Photo Contest Winners

Shares

As Consortium News launches its Top 10 Photos of the Year Contest for 2025, we reveal 2024’s winners.

Here are winners of the top 10 Photos of 2024 as selected by our readers, from 20 nominees.

First Place

Second Place

Third/Fourth Place (Tie)

Third/Fourth Place (Tie)



Fifth Place

Sixth Place

Seventh Place



Eighth Place

Ninth Place



Tenth Place



Happy Holiday. Please Donate to CN‘s Winter Fund Drive