WATCH: Pilger & Palestine

Shares

To mark the second anniversary of the passing of John Pilger, CN presents his 2002 documentary Palestine Is Still the Issue followed by CN’s 2021 discussion with Pilger and historian Ilan Pappé.



John Pilger, who was among the most important journalistic voices in the West on the Palestinian question, died on Dec. 30, 2023 in the midst of Israel’s genocide against Gaza, his profound warnings having been ignored about where the crisis was headed. Today Consortium News replays his entire film Palestine Is Still the Issue and CN‘s discussion that followed between Pilger and the great Israeli historian Ilan Pappé, in 2021.

Acclaimed journalist and filmmaker John Pilger discussed the changes that had come over Palestine since the making of his film Palestine Is Still the Issue, released in 1974 and updated in 2002.

A screening of the full documentary is shown before the discussion. Pilger gave Consortium News permission to show the entire film, which is on johnpilger.com, and here on Vimeo. He then appeared on the show for an hour in July 2021 to talk about it.

The Show

The episode is about the past two decades that have seen an extreme turn to the right in Israeli politics with grave consequences for Palestine and its quest for independence, including four major Israeli attacks against Gaza before the genocide begun in 2023.

Pilger and Israeli historian Ilan Pappé, who appeared in the 2002 film, discussed the worsening situation over the decades for Palestinians and where the future of Palestine and Israel is headed, presaging today’s terrible events.

Pappé is the author of many books, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, in which he documents that ethnic cleansing was a long-standing Zionist goal that was planned in detail by Ben-Gurion in the Red House headquarters outside Tel Aviv and included a much greater number of atrocities against Palestinians in the establishment of Israel in the late 1940s than Western establishments acknowledge.

Pappé says it was the start of a process of ethnic cleansing that continues until today.

About the book, Publisher’s Weekly wrote:

“Denied for almost six decades, had it happened today it could only have been called ‘ethnic cleansing.’ Decisively debunking the myth that the Palestinian population left of their own accord in the course of this war, Ilan Pappé offers impressive archival evidence to demonstrate that, from its very inception, a central plank in Israel’s founding ideology was the forcible removal of the indigenous population. Indispensable for anyone interested in the current crisis in the Middle East.”

Produced by Cathy Vogan, with hosts Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria.

Please Donate to CN‘s 30th Anniversary Winter Fund Drive