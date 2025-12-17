Caitlin Johnstone: Spouting the Same Line on Bondi Attack

Shares

Narrative spin for Israel is in full swing following the Bondi Beach attack, conflating pro-Palestinian activism with anti-Jewish violence.

By Caitlin Johnstone

Looks like some kind of memo went out or something, because pro-Israel outlets and individuals are all loudly amplifying one specific talking point about the Bondi Beach shooting.

Here are some examples:

“Bondi Beach Is What ‘Globalize the Intifada’ Looks Like”

~ Bret Stephens, The New York Times

“The Intifada Comes to Bondi Beach”

~ David Frum, The Atlantic

“The Intifada Comes to Australia”

~ Walter Russell Mead, The Wall Street Journal

“Shooting at Bondi Beach is what a globalized intifada looks like”

~ Herb Keinon, Jerusalem Post

“The Intifada Comes to Australia”

~ Ayaan Hirsi Ali, The Free Press

“Welcome to the global intifada”

~ David Harsanyi, Washington Examiner

“Palestinian propaganda has globalized the intifada”

~ Zachary Faria, Washington Examiner

“Bondi Beach massacre is what globalizing the intifada looks like”

~ Vivian Bercovici, National Post

“Chanting ‘globalise the intifada’ leads to Bondi Beach”

~ Danny Cohen, The Telegraph

“I have a simple question for leftists after the antisemitic shooting in Australia. What do you think ‘globalize the intifada’ means?”

~ U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

“That attack in Sydney is exactly what it means to ‘globalize intifada.’ We saw the actual application of the globalization of intifada in Sydney.”

~ New York City Mayor Eric Adams

“These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of ‘Globalise the Intifada’ that were realized today.”

~ Gideon Sa’ar, Foreign Minister of Israel

“When you refuse to condemn and only ‘discourage’ use of the term ‘Globalize the Intifada,’ you help facilitate (not cause) the thinking that leads to Bondi Beach.”

~ Former U.S. antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt (addressing New York City Mayor Elect Zohran Mamdani)

“What on earth do you think globalise the intifada means? And can’t people see the link between that kind of rhetoric and attacks on Jewish people as Jewish people? Because that’s what really struck at the heart of Jewish people in our country today — an attack on Jewish people organising around Hannukah, coming together as Jewish people.”

~ U.K. Health Secretary Wes Streeting

“Why is it still allowed? What is the meaning of globalise the intifada? I’ll tell you the meaning… it’s what happened on Bondi Beach yesterday.”

~ Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom

“Calls to ‘globalise the intifada’ and chants of ‘from the river to the sea’ are not abstract or rhetorical slogans. They are explicit calls for violence, and they carry deadly consequences. What we are witnessing is the inevitable outcome of sustained radicalisation that has been allowed to fester under the guise of protest.”

~ Israeli embassy in the U.K.

“This is what happens when you ‘globalize the intifada.’”

~ Newsweek editors

“This was not an isolated act of violence — it was the culmination of ‘globalise the intifada’ rhetoric that has been building around the world since October 7.”

~ Yoni Bashan, The Times

“For those who’ve been marching these past few years demanding to ‘globalise the intifada’ this is a barbarous anti-Semitic consequence of their pro-Islamist stupidity.”

~ Former BBC anchor Andrew Neil

“When people call to ‘globalise the intifada’, this is what they are calling for: dead Jews, terrorism and families shattered forever.”

~ Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesperson

“Taking a stand against antisemitism after Bondi Beach should begin with an unequivocal recognition that ‘intifada’ rhetoric is hate speech.”

~ The Bulwark’s Cathy Young

“It would be great if those who have been shouting ‘Global Intifada’ would revisit that phrase right now. It is not a ‘harmless left wing slogan.’ It is a call to blame — and kill — Jews who have nothing, absolutely nothing to do with the actions of the Israeli government.”

~ Spiritual guru and former U.S. presidential candidate Marianne Williamson

Of course, these outlets and individuals do not actually care about the phrase “globalize the intifada.” If pro-Palestine activists had never chanted that slogan, pro-Israel spinmeisters would be focusing on a different line today. They are not trying to stop chants which they perceive as dangerous, they are trying to stomp out criticism of Israel’s genocidal atrocities.

As The Intercept’s Natasha Lennard wrote regarding the aforementioned Bret Stephens piece,

“It’s all done in the name of fighting anti-semitism by conflating the worst kinds of violent anti-Jewish bigotry, like what we saw in Bondi Beach, with any criticisms of Israel and its actions. To so much as say Palestinians ought to have basic human rights, in this view, becomes a deadly attack on Jewish safety.”

The term “intifada” means to “shake off” and “rise up,” and as Middle East Eye’s Craig Birckhead-Morton and Yasmin Zainab Bergemann explained last year, intifadas have historically included nonviolent resistance.

Saying “globalize the intifada” isn’t calling for people to massacre Jewish civilians around the world, it’s advocating resistance to the power structure which incinerated Gaza and continues to inflict abuse upon Palestinians and any other population which doesn’t bow to the interests of the empire.

And the people scaremongering about this phrase know this. They’re fully aware that they’re using a tragic mass shooting as a political cudgel against people who believe Palestinians are human beings. This is just one more cynical manipulation aimed at protecting Israel from criticism so that it can inflict more violence and suffering upon the world.

As Em Hilton wrote for the Israeli outlet +972,

“It is obscene how quickly the right has seized on this horror to advance an Islamophobic, anti-Palestinian agenda. And it is disgusting to see Israel’s politicians almost gleeful at the opportunity to distract from their genocidal onslaught in Gaza by using our pain and grief as a political weapon.”

