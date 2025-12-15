Exploiting a Massacre to Cover Up a Genocide

Shares

Zionists have wasted little time blaming anti-genocide activists for the horrendous attack on innocent people in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, in order to obscure Israel’s ongoing crimes in Gaza, writes Joe Lauria.

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News

CN at 30



The 15 innocent victims killed in Sunday’s terrorist attack on a Hanukkah party at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia are being exploited by extreme Zionists in a bid to distract from Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Their memories are being used by the likes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli as well as Australian officials, sections of the media and members of the public.

Instead of putting the blame on the only known perpetrators police have identified so far — the father and son shooters Sajid and Naveed Akram — Zionist extremists are implicating innocent citizens who have dared protest Israeli atrocities.

Addressing Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Netanyahu said: “I called upon you to replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve. Instead, prime minister, you replaced weakness with weakness and appeasement with more appeasement.”

He said Albanese “did nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism in Australia, you did nothing to curb the cancer cells that were growing inside your country.”

Netanyahu said he wrote to Albanese earlier this year because his “call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the antisemitic fire. It rewards Hamas terrorists. It emboldens those who menace Australian Jews and encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets.”

In response to Netanyahu, Albanese vowed to “eradicate” hatred of Jews. “We will do whatever is necessary to stamp out antisemitism,” he said on Monday. “It is a scourge and we will eradicate it together.”

But how exactly can a government end a vile belief that some people hold? It cannot be legislated or beaten out of them. And how might the anti-semitism of other Australians be responsible for the anti-semitism or other motive of the shooters, about which police have so far said nothing?

The answer is that Netanyahu doesn’t want Albanese to “end” anti-semitism — which he can’t — but to end the protests against Netanyahu’s genocidal rampage in Gaza, which have been falsely labeled anti-semitic.

Netanyahu was joined by Israeli President Issac Herzog, who said: “Time and again we called on the Australian government to take action and fight against the enormous wave of anti-semitism that is plaguing Australian society.”

Sharren Haskel, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, told Sky News Australia “this is what it means” to permit demonstrators to chant “‘globalize the intifada’ … if you let that continue and run in your streets” you are asking for more terrorism, she said, directly linking the protestors to terrorists. Haskel had earlier called anti-genocide protesters in Australia “useful idiots” for Hamas.

Extreme Australian Reactions

Jillian Segal, Australia’s special envoy to combat anti-semitism, issued an alarming statement, blaming anti-genocide protesters for what happened on the beach. She said:

“This did not come without warning. In Australia, it began on 9 October 2023 at the Sydney Opera House. We then watched a march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge waving terrorist flags and glorifying extremist leaders. Now death has reached Bondi Beach. These are Australian icons. Targeting them is deliberate. This is not random. It is an attack on Australia.”

The Opera House protest was the first in Sydney against Israel’s response to Oct. 7. Police rejected the allegation that there were chants of “Gas the Jews” at that protest even though that falsehood is still repeated, including by the Israeli deputy foreign minister in her Sky News interview. (Consortium News‘ Cathy Vogan filmed the opera house protest and her video helped police to determine that the chant of “Gas the Jews” was not heard.)

The Harbour Bridge march was a major protest on Aug. 3 this year against Israel’s genocidal Gaza campaign with as many as 300,000 people taking part. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange made a rare public appearance at the march.

Alongside him was Australian journalist Mary Kostakidis, who is in federal court accused by the Zionist Federation of Australia of antisemitism because of her social media reporting critical of Israel.

Segal is trying to actually make as many as 300,000 Australians, including Assange and Kostakidis, in effect complicit with the massacre of innocents at Bondi.

Segal had already put forward a set of 49 proposals to Albanese in a draconian “action plan” to combat anti-semitism that would include increased deportations, cutting off university funding and censoring media. According to The Guardian, they include these measures:

“Strengthening legislation on antisemitic conduct and ‘intimidating protest activity.’

Tougher screening of visa applicants for antisemitic views, with a focus on addressing visa refusals or cancellations.

A ‘report card’ on universities’ handling of antisemitism on campus, suggesting blocking government funding if they fail to act.

Withholding or terminating funding to universities, academics and arts organisations that promote antisemitic conduct or fail to act against it.

Increasing education of antisemitism in school curriculums.

Using ‘trusted voices to publicly refute antisemitic views’ on social media.

A plan to ‘monitor media organisations … to avoid accepting false or distorted narratives.'”

Albanese has not decided yet whether to accept the proposals or not. Rather than sack Segal for her outrageous remark about the bridge march, Albanese is more likely to be propelled by the Bondi massacre to implement them.

Chris Minns, premier of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located, also raised the specter of more censorship on social media, calling for “strong and clear repudiation of antisemitism in all of its forms … whether it’s destructive, horrible acts of violence or … internet posts.”

Media Complicity

Sections of the mainstream media have also blamed anti-genocide protestors for the massacre. Watch this woman in Bondi pushing back against a TV reporter for Sky New Australia trying to generically blame “antisemitism.”

Wow! This magnificent woman completely shut down a Zionist “journalist” who tried to exploit the attack on bondi beach to push an agenda. If you see this, you’re a legend ??pic.twitter.com/thFekwhHEs — ADAM (@AdameMedia) December 14, 2025

The Murdoch-owned Australian blamed demonstrators and universities in an editorial:

“In Australia, the signs of anti-Semitism have been ominous for a long time. It began in the Sydney Opera House forecourt two nights after the October 7 attack. It should have been nipped in the bud then. The ineptitude of officialdom set a pattern for appalling scenes to come. For more than two years, the unbridled rise of anti-Semitism ran largely unchecked – on the streets, on university campuses, at the demonstration, complete with Nazi slogans, outside NSW parliament, at Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue that was torched.”

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, in a column headlined, “Bondi Beach Is What ‘Globalize the Intifada’ Looks Like,” wrote that the Bondi terrorists were in essence getting their instructions from anti-genocide protesters. Stephens said:

“Though we’ll probably learn more in the weeks ahead about the mind-set of Sunday’s killers, it’s reasonable to surmise that what they thought they were doing was ‘globalizing the intifada.’ That is, they were taking to heart slogans like ‘resistance is justified,’ and ‘by any means necessary,’ which have become ubiquitous at anti-Israel rallies the world over. For many of those who chant those lines, they may seem like abstractions and metaphors, a political attitude in favor of Palestinian freedom rather than a call to kill their presumptive oppressors. But there are always literalists — and it’s the literalists who usually believe their ideas should have real-world consequences. On Sunday, those consequences were written in Jewish blood. History tells us that it won’t be the last time.”

Then there is this unhinged piece by David Frum in The Atlantic, “The Intifada Comes to Bondi Beach.”

Nowhere in any of this so-called journalism is it mentioned that these protests didn’t just spring up out of thin air, propelled by pure, irrational hatred for Jews, but instead grew in direct reaction and proportion to the advancing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

When you leave that completely out of the story, it makes it seem like the protests are fueled by pure anti-semitism. And when an horrific act of pure anti-semitism and terrorism then takes place, the two are associated.

Leaving the genocide out of the story not only excuses and covers it up, but falsely portrays opponents of genocide as willing accomplices of terrorists.

This kind of media leaves average people disinformed, so that they link legitimate and legal protest to what happened in Bondi.

The Israeli daily Haaretz reported:

“Amanda Gordon, a member of Sydney’s Jewish community whose relative was killed and son was wounded in the incident, told Haaretz that the incident ‘had to happen. There has been such a lack of leadership and a sort of giving permission for more and more extreme examples of hatred to be marching the streets week after week … there have been protests against the IDF and against Israel in the guise of support for Gazans,’ she said.”

A Warning Against Exploitation From Israel

It took an Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, to warn that the Bondi atrocity would be exploited by Israeli leaders:

“‘I feel very sad and scared for my community, and fearful of what’s to come,’ said Jess Bricker, who grew up in Australia and now lives in Tel Aviv, and is active in the Jewish-Arab movement Standing Together. She told Haaretz she was incredibly heartbroken by the horrific attack, but cautioned that the pain, trauma and fear the Jewish community could now be ‘exploited” by politicians ‘to enact policies that discriminate against others, while few actual measures will be taken to make Jews in Australia and elsewhere safe. The Israeli government, in its response, chose to actualize her worries and exploit the attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bashed Australia’s “weak” leadership, and said the country’s policy of recognizing a Palestinian state and its criticism of Israel’s conduct in its Gaza offensive over the past year are what “pour fuel on the antisemitic fire.” At the same time, on X, Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister, Amichai Chikli, shared a post by far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders about the attack, which included the words: “No more terror. No more killings. No more Islam. Enough is enough.”

Questions About the Police Response

Regardless of the diaspora affairs minister’s Islamophobic tweet, an unarmed Muslim man who tackled and, in the same motion, took the rifle away from one of the shooters, has complicated the anti-Islam message. Netanyahu had to single him out for praise while mentioning he was a Muslim.

The humble tobacconist from Syria who has lived in Australia since 2006, said he did not know what came over him to risk his life like that to save other people. In the video above, you see as Ahmed al-Ahmed does not kill the shooter and then leans the rifle against a tree, raising an arm so that police would not shoot him. Except there were no police there to shoot anyone.

Another video runs for ten continuous minutes showing the attackers on a footbridge firing down at the Hanukkah party. During this time presumably someone called the police and gave the exact location. We hear sirens in the background.

Why didn’t police show up to this location during these ten minutes? At the 0:22 mark, a police cruiser is seen driving right by the shooters, seemingly oblivious to what is going on.

One witness said he saw four police officers watching the shooting without returning fire.

The Iran Connection?

Haaretz also offered this tidbit in its reporting of the shootinges:

“An Israeli source told Haaretz that in the last few weeks, Israel has received information indicating plans to carry out attacks against Australia’s Jewish community, and it suspects that Iran is the one responsible for the attack.”

In August this year, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO), the domestic intelligence service, blamed Iran for being behind the firebombing of a Sydney Jewish restaurant and a Melbourne synagogue.

“ASIO has now gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion,” Albanese told reporters at the time. “The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks.”

Of course none of this evidence was ever shared with the public. Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador and broke off diplomatic relations. We might expect to hear something similar after this attack.

Except ASIO says the younger Akram had ties to a local ISIS cell in 2019. There were also reports, unconfirmed by police, that the shooters hung a black ISIS flag in their vehicle. ISIS and Iran are mortal enemies. So it may be unlikely that Iran had anything to do with this.

The Future of Protests

The deliberate conflation of legitimate protest with terrorism to protect Israel from criticism over genocide raises the question of whether the authorities in Australia will allow future protests to be held. It seems unlikely in the present atmosphere.

One idea that meets the moment would be to organize a march that condemns both the Bondi massacre and the genocide in Gaza. Let’s see the authorities try to put a stop that.

VIDEO: “Because this community has politicized this tragedy.”

“This community has politicised this tragedy.” A Jewish woman grieving murdered members of the Jewish community in Melbourne was removed from a mourning gathering for the Bondi attacks after wearing a keffiyeh, in footage obtained by Sky News Australia. Michelle Berkon was… pic.twitter.com/vmNXrGbfQE — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) December 15, 2025

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange.

Please Donate to CN’s 30th Anniversary Winter Fund Drive